202
Home » Latest News » LifeBridge, CareFirst to host…

LifeBridge, CareFirst to host ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for health startups

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 15, 2019 11:30 am 03/15/2019 11:30am
Share

LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield are partnering to host a “Shark Tank”-style challenge for health startups, offering a grand prize of up to $50,000.

The four-hospital health care system and the state’s largest health insurer are looking to fund young, digital-oriented startups working on technologies to address challenges facing the health care industry.

Such startups can apply to compete in the pitch challenge, and the chance to win a minimum of $20,000 in new funding. Winners would also get a one-year membership in the LifeBridge Startup Affiliate Program, which offers access LifeBridge innovation and research resources and the opportunity to work directly with care clinicians and industry experts.

Up to three teams may be chosen as winners. Eligible teams include early-stage startups developing a digital health concept — like a mobile app, wearable technology or data analytics tool — for use in a clinical or care-related setting.

Applications for the competition…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!