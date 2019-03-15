LifeBridge, CareFirst to host ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for health startups

LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield are partnering to host a “Shark Tank”-style challenge for health startups, offering a grand prize of up to $50,000. The four-hospital health care system and the state’s largest health…

The four-hospital health care system and the state’s largest health insurer are looking to fund young, digital-oriented startups working on technologies to address challenges facing the health care industry.

Such startups can apply to compete in the pitch challenge, and the chance to win a minimum of $20,000 in new funding. Winners would also get a one-year membership in the LifeBridge Startup Affiliate Program, which offers access LifeBridge innovation and research resources and the opportunity to work directly with care clinicians and industry experts.

Up to three teams may be chosen as winners. Eligible teams include early-stage startups developing a digital health concept — like a mobile app, wearable technology or data analytics tool — for use in a clinical or care-related setting.

Applications for the competition…