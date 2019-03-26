Lidl opens convenience-style store in its Arlington headquarters

Arlington finally has its first Lidl grocery store — it just happens to be pint-sized. The German discount grocery company has been opening stores along the Eastern Seaboard for nearly two years, including some in the…

Arlington finally has its first Lidl grocery store — it just happens to be pint-sized.

The German discount grocery company has been opening stores along the Eastern Seaboard for nearly two years, including some in the D.C. area, But most have been pretty far away from its U.S. headquarters in Potomac Yard, at least by D.C. traffic standards.

So the company took a little more than 1,000 square feet it was using as storage on the ground floor of its HQ to open Lidl Express, a convenience-sized store with a variety of convenience store staples and fresh food. Its stores in the U.S. are typically around 20,000 square feet.

The store is open to the public and has a street entrance at 3500 S. Clark St., though the main goal is to “bring the products we all work so hard on closer to the team,” said Lidl spokesman Will Harwood. The shop also provides another food option for Lidl employees and others who work in the National Gateway building, which doesn’t have too much in the way…