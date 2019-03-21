JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon thinks we might be underestimating HQ2’s jobs impact on the region

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon says the impact of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) setting up shop in Arlington County will be felt well beyond the 25,000 jobs the e-commerce giant plans…

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon says the impact of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) setting up shop in Arlington County will be felt well beyond the 25,000 jobs the e-commerce giant plans to bring to the region.

Dimon made the comments Wednesday during a taping of CNBC’s “The Exchange,” where he was a panelist with American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell.

“One of the reasons companies come [to Greater Washington] is because they have great universities that they can draw really attractive kids,” Dimon said. “But the 25,000 jobs, what people don’t understand, it’s going to be another 75,000 outside of that. Because when you have a company move here, they need people who prepare meals and clean floors to engineers to marketing people to lawyers to accountants to service that whole ecosystem. So, actually you can lift up the whole community and affordable housing, so you lift up – you don’t over gentrify and stuff like that. So, these are…