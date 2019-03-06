Jonathan Aberman: Some people want to kick government out of the tech equation. This would be disastrous.

There’s a lesson in recent events in Annapolis and New York City: We must not allow ad hoc outrage to undermine public policies that see growing technology businesses as the key to economic development. In…

There’s a lesson in recent events in Annapolis and New York City: We must not allow ad hoc outrage to undermine public policies that see growing technology businesses as the key to economic development.

In New York, activists rallied against tax incentives to support local job creation by Amazon because it is partially owned by the richest man in the country. In Annapolis, the manager of a state-supported venture capital fund was second-guessed by legislators because the fund invested in a company that had moved out of Maryland.

These are two examples of a broader trend. Frustration with social challenges created by existing technology businesses is causing some to lose focus on the importance of government leadership in creating new technologies and businesses that will support future economic growth.

This could not be happening at a worse time. The world is at the edge of new technology waves in artificial intelligence, clean energy and life extension, to name a few. How these technologies…