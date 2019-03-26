Jonathan Aberman: 4 things the new Fairfax County EDA chief must do

In the next few weeks, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is expected to select its new president and CEO. When it comes to setting the table for growing the Northern Virginia economy, it’s hard…

In the next few weeks, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is expected to select its new president and CEO. When it comes to setting the table for growing the Northern Virginia economy, it’s hard to think of a job that’s more important or more challenging.

This is not a job for a traditional economic development professional. Northern Virginia’s economic success traces to the actions of a number of real estate developers, who invested not just in their own developments, but in community infrastructure and amenities, a sort of “if you build it, they will come” approach. The world has changed. While the physical infrastructure to support growth – office space, roads and public transport – remains necessary, infrastructure has become a lagging factor. The issue is not building buildings. It’s finding the people to fill them.

What matters today is developing home-grown technology talent and attracting technology talent from elsewhere. Technology in all its forms…