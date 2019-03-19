202
JLL to acquire HFF in a $2B deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 19, 2019 11:07 am 03/19/2019 11:07am
Commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) will acquire one of its biggest competitors, HFF Inc. (NYSE: HF), in a cash-and-stock transaction worth about $2 billion.

Dallas-based HFF operates out of 26 offices across the country and brought in $650 million in revenue last year. The company has closed more than $800 billion in more than 27,000 transactions since 1998.

Mark Gibson, CEO of HFF, will join JLL as CEO of its U.S. Capital Markets business and co-chair of its Global Capital Markets Board.

“Increasing the scale of our Capital Markets business is one of the key priorities in our beyond strategic vision to drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth,” Christian Ulbrich, Global CEO of JLL, said in a statement. “The combination with HFF provides a unique opportunity to accelerate growth and establish JLL as a leading capital markets intermediary, with outstanding capabilities.”

