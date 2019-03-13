JBG Smith seeking approval for Amazon HQ2 building upgrades

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is advancing plans to host Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters as the Arlington County Board prepares to vote this weekend on a $23 million incentives package aimed at supporting HQ2’s growth.…

The Chevy Chase-based developer submitted plans March 7 to make common area improvements throughout the 12-story, 221,000-square-foot 1800 S. Bell St., to be leased in full by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). JBG Smith has retained Hickok Cole Architects and Hitt Contracting to design and build out the interior alterations. It’s only an incremental step, both in terms of required permits Amazon will need to move into the building and HQ2’s larger anticipated footprint of around 6 million square feet over time.

Details were scant in the March 7 submission, mostly floor layouts and building specs, which is under review by various county departments. Amazon isn’t identified by name or logo anywhere in those documents, but project documents note the improvements, slated to…