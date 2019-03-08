JBG Smith aims to garnish Trustify assets in new court case

Real estate investment trust JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) is heading to court to try to collect on a $263,477.21 judgment against one of its tenants, private investigation startup Trustify. The Chevy Chase developer…

Real estate investment trust JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) is heading to court to try to collect on a $263,477.21 judgment against one of its tenants, private investigation startup Trustify.

The Chevy Chase developer won an “unlawful detainer” judgment against the company Jan. 31, allowing it to evict Trustify from its main office at 200 12th St. South in Crystal City, according to Arlington General District Court records. On Feb. 11, JBG Smith filed a case to garnish Trustify’s assets from two banks.

A hearing is set for April 11, according to court records. JBG Smith declined to comment. Trustify CEO and founder Danny Boice did not respond to a request for comment sent to his email, but I will update this story if I hear back.

The garnishment case and the earlier judgment, first reported by tech executive coach and blogger Glen Hellman, are the latest bad news for Trustify.

A group of former employees took Trustify to court over unpaid wages, alleging that Boice used company…