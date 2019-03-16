It was long. It was disruptive. But Arlington just passed its Amazon incentive package.

After a daylong meeting where Amazon.com Inc. officials fled midtestimony and police carried away one man, the Arlington County Board unanimously voted to approve a $23 million incentive package to bring the tech behemoth’s second…

After a daylong meeting where Amazon.com Inc. officials fled midtestimony and police carried away one man, the Arlington County Board unanimously voted to approve a $23 million incentive package to bring the tech behemoth’s second headquarters to Northern Virginia.

As the board voted around 7 p.m. Saturday after more than six hours of testimony and deliberation, members of a group known as For Us, Not Amazon jeered and shouted “shame, shame, shame.”

In their closing remarks, the five board members said they understood demonstrators’ concerns but they believe Amazon will create more benefit than detriment to Arlington and Greater Washington as a whole.

“In a perfect world, we would not offer incentives to the wealthiest company in the world, but there are more than 200 communities and cities that would,” said Matt de Ferranti, before voting yes to the incentive package. De Ferranti is the newest board member, winning election in November just days before Amazon announced it had…