IT firm Zantech to expand Tysons headquarters, double in size

Zantech IT Services is expanding its corporate headquarters in Tysons.

The company, in tandem with Gov. Ralph Northam, announced Wednesday that it plans to add 120 new jobs and invest nearly $318,000 in the burgeoning Fairfax County neighborhood.

Zantech, which contracts with both the federal government and private clients, is currently based in an office building at 8300 Boone Blvd., near Route 123’s intersection with Route 7.

The company eyed other locations in D.C., Maryland and West Virginia before deciding to stick with Tysons, according to a release from the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. The 120 new jobs mean that the company will roughly double its Tysons presence, Northam’s office said.

“Fairfax County is the perfect location for our headquarters office to attract and retain a qualified workforce with advanced degrees and security clearances,” Zantech CEO Zia Islam said in a statement.

