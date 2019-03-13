Is Robotic Surgery Safe?

Recent news reports have taken a calculated look at the field of robotic surgery and delivered some concerning headlines, soundbites and interviews about the dangers and risks involved when this type of technology is utilized…

Recent news reports have taken a calculated look at the field of robotic surgery and delivered some concerning headlines, soundbites and interviews about the dangers and risks involved when this type of technology is utilized in the operating room. The common conclusion drawn by the public is likely that robotic surgery is too risky either for themselves or for those they love. But as a surgeon who has performed thousands of robotic surgeries, I want to ensure that people have a more complete picture of what they’re considering when it comes to robotic surgery. Because the bottom line is this: Whether or not a robot is involved, there is no surgical procedure that doesn’t include risk.

Indeed, mistakes can happen during surgery of any kind, and when they occur, the risk of complications increases. As surgeons, it’s our job to recommend surgery to patients only when the potential benefit is likely to outweigh the possible threat. Simply put, the surgical robot is merely a tool in the hands of the surgeon, and there is nothing inherent to robotic surgery that can reduce the possibility of a mistake occurring. Errors that lead to complications (which can range from minor to seriously life-threatening), for the most part, fall into two main categories: surgeon mistake and tool malfunction. While both are significant sources of complications, I’m going to focus here on the surgeon.

The more experienced a surgeon is in the procedures he or she performs, the less chance of making a mistake. The fewer errors that occur, the fewer opportunities there are of complications. Therefore, the more experienced surgeons tend to have fewer complications. This concept applies to any type of surgery: open (performance of procedure through one large incision); laparoscopic (minimally invasive surgery with camera guidance performed through multiple small incisions); or robotic ( minimally invasive surgery performed with the assistance/guidance of a robotic “arm”). However, because laparoscopic and robotic surgery are generally technically more difficult, the learning curve for a surgeon is higher. In other words, for any given type of surgery that can be done using open, laparoscopic or robotic techniques, surgeons doing laparoscopic and robotic surgery need more experience to avoid complications than the surgeon performing an “open” technique for the same surgery. Each type of surgery has its own learning curve. And each surgeon has his or her own learning curve, as well. Some surgeons are technically more inclined and more talented than others. Therefore, their learning curve will usually be smaller. As a general rule, experience matters, especially when it comes to doing robotic surgery.

In my field — urology — prostate cancer, kidney cancer and bladder cancer surgeries are technically challenging whether done openly, laparoscopically or robotically. I believe that these cancer surgeries should be done by highly skilled surgeons, especially if they’re being done robotically. One of the best ways to obtain experience doing these robotic surgeries is by completing a residency followed by a fellowship. The surgeons who were trained outside of a formal training program run a higher chance of mistakes and complications.

Equally significant to surgeon training is ongoing caseload. Yes, the surgeon should have had a rigorous training program, but he or she must also have a steady number of surgeries per week or month to maintain and improve their skills. These concepts apply to open and robotic surgery. As an example, a urologist who performs 10 prostate cancer surgeries a year will not be able to maintain or improve his or her skills, whether or not the operation is being performed open, laparoscopic or robotic. However, the concept of caseload and repeated surgery becomes even more critical with robotic and laparoscopic surgeries, again due to the sheer level of technical difficulty involved in performing them.

Because I’ve performed more than 2,000 robotic surgeries and over 2,500 laparoscopic surgeries, I teach the operations to our surgical residents. I also perform these surgeries on patients referred by other urologists who do not have the training or the volume of patients to keep up their skills in safely and successfully performing robotic procedures. I perform about 200 to 220 robotic surgeries per year. I’m a firm believer that robotic surgery should be done by highly skilled, high-volume surgeons, who also take an active interest in learning and improving their skills, even if they’ve handled hundreds of cases already.

So if robotic surgery and laparoscopic surgery are technically tricky, why offer them to patients? Because when done correctly, the patient has a more significant potential for much better short-term and long-term outcomes, including: less pain, less body disfigurement, faster recovery, less blood loss, less internal body adhesions, less time off from work, less chance of wound infection and less chance of severe lung problems like atelectasis or pneumonia. But the bottom line is this: If robotic surgery has been recommended to you or a loved one, ask all the questions you can about the surgeon’s training, experience, volume, and yes, even what his or her complication rates are. You should feel that we we are open and honest with you and that you’re provided with the details you need to make an informed decision for yourself or a loved one.

