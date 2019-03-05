Introducing our new reporter. He’ll cover Amazon — and a whole lot more.

When I was a student at the University of Memphis, there was a four-faced clock tower on campus that showed the wrong time depending on where a person was standing. This was one of the…

This was one of the first stories I pitched for my school paper, and my editor thought it was a silly subject. But after I wrote it, the tower became a bit of a meme around campus and the school fixed it in within the week. I didn’t mean to embarrass the school. I just wanted people to know that depending on where you stand, a person could get the wrong idea about what time it is.

In the years since, I’ve worked for various newspapers, most recently the Tampa Bay Times. I learned there that telling stories isn’t just to point out when something isn’t working, but also to show when something works well.

While I miss the beach and lack of snow, I am really excited to join the Washington Business Journal. My primary beat is Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters and the growth associated with it, but to be clear, covering…