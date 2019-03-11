‘Internet of things’ bill proposes cyber standards for government devices

Tech leaders from the House and Senate introduced legislation Monday to curb the potential cybersecurity threat posed by “internet of things” devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 — introduced in…

Tech leaders from the House and Senate introduced legislation Monday to curb the potential cybersecurity threat posed by “internet of things” devices.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 — introduced in the Senate by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; and Steve Daines, R-Mont. — aims to bolster the cyber posture of internet-connected devices by establishing governmentwide security standards for those purchased by a federal agency.

The proliferation of those devices has long stoked security concerns among stakeholders, due to both to the increasing number access points they create on a network and to a lack of established cyber protections they contain.

Given that those devices — which could include wearable technology, smart appliances, smart home and other solutions — also generate a wealth of potentially valuable data, Warner said in a statement that it is essential to establish the guardrails.

“While…