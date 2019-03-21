Balanced Fund 12118.93 + .52 + 1.07 + 8.80 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2021.31 + .10 + .83 + 3.32 Emerging Markets 337.91 + .12 + 2.34 + 12.09 Equity Income Fund 12126.09 + .93 +…

Balanced Fund 12118.93 + .52 + 1.07 + 8.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2021.31 + .10 + .83 + 3.32

Emerging Markets 337.91 + .12 + 2.34 + 12.09

Equity Income Fund 12126.09 + .93 + .92 + 12.08

GNMA 731.50 + .01 + .33 + 1.52

General Municipal Debt 1348.04 + .18 + .45 + 2.25

Gold Fund 245.57 + .24 + 1.33 + 9.07

High Current Yield 2197.70 + .19 + .48 + 6.90

High Yield Municipal 632.15 + .23 + .60 + 2.72

International Fund 1821.92 – .08 + 1.49 + 11.82

Science and Technology Fund 2812.36 + 2.04 + 3.46 + 22.54

Short Investment Grade 362.08 + .17 + 1.48

Short Municipal 186.04 + .01 + .06 + .73

US Government 655.95 + .02 + .56 + 1.39

