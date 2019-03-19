Balanced Fund 12067.45 – .01 + .96 + 8.34 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2009.44 – .06 – .03 + 2.71 Emerging Markets 336.69 – .24 + 1.78 + 11.68 Equity Income Fund 12089.07 – .22 +…
Balanced Fund 12067.45 – .01 + .96 + 8.34
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2009.44 – .06 – .03 + 2.71
Emerging Markets 336.69 – .24 + 1.78 + 11.68
Equity Income Fund 12089.07 – .22 + 1.23 + 11.74
GNMA 729.68 + .02 + .06 + 1.27
General Municipal Debt 1343.72 – .03 + .16 + 1.92
Gold Fund 240.77 + .13 – 2.02 + 6.94
High Current Yield 2191.36 + .07 + .50 + 6.60
High Yield Municipal 629.83 + .01 + .31 + 2.34
International Fund 1825.42 + .21 + 2.38 + 12.03
Science and Technology Fund 2761.33 + .50 + 2.04 + 20.31
Short Investment Grade 361.61 – .02 + .07 + 1.35
Short Municipal 185.99 + .03 + .71
US Government 653.55 + .01 + .01 + 1.02
-0-
