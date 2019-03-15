Balanced Fund 12038.37 + .40 + 1.70 + 8.08 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2009.75 + .26 + .27 + 2.73 Emerging Markets 334.36 + 1.27 + 3.14 + 10.91 Equity Income Fund 12106.31 + .76 +…

Balanced Fund 12038.37 + .40 + 1.70 + 8.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2009.75 + .26 + .27 + 2.73

Emerging Markets 334.36 + 1.27 + 3.14 + 10.91

Equity Income Fund 12106.31 + .76 + 2.76 + 11.90

GNMA 729.63 + .07 + .18 + 1.26

General Municipal Debt 1343.28 + .10 + .24 + 1.89

Gold Fund 242.93 + .24 + .43 + 7.90

High Current Yield 2189.16 + .09 + .77 + 6.49

High Yield Municipal 629.16 + .12 + .33 + 2.23

International Fund 1814.84 + 1.10 + 3.08 + 11.38

Science and Technology Fund 2744.36 + .95 + 3.89 + 19.57

Short Investment Grade 361.63 + .05 + .17 + 1.35

Short Municipal 185.95 + .02 + .04 + .69

US Government 654.59 + .36 + .33 + 1.18

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.