Balanced Fund 11992.51 – .06 + 1.18 + 7.66

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2004.47 – .21 + .10 + 2.46

Emerging Markets 331.00 – .12 + 1.34 + 9.80

Equity Income Fund 12015.30 – .03 + 1.77 + 11.05

GNMA 729.15 – .04 + .18 + 1.20

General Municipal Debt 1341.95 + .22 + 1.79

Gold Fund 242.87 – 1.58 + 3.24 + 7.87

High Current Yield 2188.20 + .15 + .50 + 6.44

High Yield Municipal 628.34 + .04 + .29 + 2.10

International Fund 1798.56 + .15 + 1.68 + 10.38

Science and Technology Fund 2718.42 – .05 + 2.79 + 18.44

Short Investment Grade 361.54 + .03 + .16 + 1.32

Short Municipal 185.92 – .02 + .03 + .67

US Government 652.12 – .17 + .05 + .79

