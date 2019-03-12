Balanced Fund 11951.35 + .22 + .06 + 7.29 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2009.97 + .39 + .79 + 2.74 Emerging Markets 332.08 + .83 + .09 + 10.16 Equity Income Fund 11951.33 + .25 +…

Balanced Fund 11951.35 + .22 + .06 + 7.29

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2009.97 + .39 + .79 + 2.74

Emerging Markets 332.08 + .83 + .09 + 10.16

Equity Income Fund 11951.33 + .25 + .08 + 10.46

GNMA 729.22 + .11 + .40 + 1.21

General Municipal Debt 1341.79 + .08 + .52 + 1.77

Gold Fund 246.17 + 1.70 + 3.88 + 9.34

High Current Yield 2180.23 + .16 – .12 + 6.05

High Yield Municipal 627.76 + .03 + .55 + 2.00

International Fund 1784.26 + .31 – .75 + 9.50

Science and Technology Fund 2706.03 + .35 + .48 + 17.90

Short Investment Grade 361.46 + .10 + .23 + 1.30

Short Municipal 185.97 + .03 + .10 + .70

US Government 654.30 + .34 + .81 + 1.13

