Balanced Fund 11950.93 – .15 – .15 + 7.29 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1992.76 + .31 – .26 + 1.86 Emerging Markets 330.87 + .17 – 1.02 + 9.76 Equity Income Fund 11976.61 – .10 +…
Balanced Fund 11950.93 – .15 – .15 + 7.29
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1992.76 + .31 – .26 + 1.86
Emerging Markets 330.87 + .17 – 1.02 + 9.76
Equity Income Fund 11976.61 – .10 + .06 + 10.70
GNMA 725.85 + .10 – .12 + .74
General Municipal Debt 1334.65 + .02 + .04 + 1.23
Gold Fund 237.41 – .25 – 4.47 + 5.45
High Current Yield 2184.38 + .03 + .26 + 6.26
High Yield Municipal 624.01 + .02 + .10 + 1.39
International Fund 1802.19 + .28 + .47 + 10.60
Science and Technology Fund 2695.65 – .58 – .25 + 17.45
Short Investment Grade 360.64 + .06 + .06 + 1.07
Short Municipal 185.79 + .02 + .04 + .60
US Government 648.29 + .10 – .36 + .20
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.