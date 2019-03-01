Balanced Fund 11955.38 + .19 – .01 + 7.33 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1986.50 – .29 – .63 + 1.54 Emerging Markets 330.99 + .39 – .29 + 9.79 Equity Income Fund 11969.45 + .33 +…
Balanced Fund 11955.38 + .19 – .01 + 7.33
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1986.50 – .29 – .63 + 1.54
Emerging Markets 330.99 + .39 – .29 + 9.79
Equity Income Fund 11969.45 + .33 + .03 + 10.63
GNMA 725.16 – .09 – .24 + .64
General Municipal Debt 1334.56 – .05 + .07 + 1.23
Gold Fund 237.35 – 2.30 – 5.51 + 5.42
High Current Yield 2183.93 + .06 + .42 + 6.23
High Yield Municipal 623.81 – .05 + .11 + 1.36
International Fund 1798.80 + .51 + .71 + 10.40
Science and Technology Fund 2711.30 + .76 + .87 + 18.13
Short Investment Grade 360.49 – .03 + .04 + 1.03
Short Municipal 185.74 + .05 + .58
US Government 647.48 – .25 – .57 + .08
