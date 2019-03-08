Balanced Fund 11837.69 – .13 – 1.10 + 6.27 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2004.22 + .09 + .89 + 2.45 Emerging Markets 325.37 – .39 – 1.50 + 7.93 Equity Income Fund 11791.39 – .13 –…

Balanced Fund 11837.69 – .13 – 1.10 + 6.27

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2004.22 + .09 + .89 + 2.45

Emerging Markets 325.37 – .39 – 1.50 + 7.93

Equity Income Fund 11791.39 – .13 – 1.65 + 8.98

GNMA 728.29 + .06 + .44 + 1.08

General Municipal Debt 1339.98 + .08 + .42 + 1.64

Gold Fund 242.84 + 3.23 + 2.03 + 7.86

High Current Yield 2172.43 – .22 – .51 + 5.67

High Yield Municipal 627.05 + .08 + .51 + 1.89

International Fund 1761.97 – .39 – 1.95 + 8.14

Science and Technology Fund 2641.52 – .12 – 2.57 + 15.09

Short Investment Grade 361.10 + .04 + .19 + 1.20

Short Municipal 185.87 + .01 + .07 + .65

US Government 651.25 – .08 + .55 + .66

