Balanced Fund 11902.82 – .35 – .46 + 6.86

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.44 + .12 + .10 + 2.05

Emerging Markets 331.31 – .14 – .44 + 9.90

Equity Income Fund 11889.49 – .44 – .48 + 9.89

GNMA 726.67 + .05 + .85

General Municipal Debt 1336.52 + .12 + .05 + 1.37

Gold Fund 233.64 – 1.41 – 4.31 + 3.77

High Current Yield 2179.90 – .14 – .11 + 6.04

High Yield Municipal 625.30 + .15 + .13 + 1.60

International Fund 1793.77 – .22 – .03 + 10.09

Science and Technology Fund 2670.02 – .85 – 1.13 + 16.34

Short Investment Grade 360.85 + .06 + .08 + 1.13

Short Municipal 185.80 + .01 + .02 + .60

US Government 650.14 + .17 + .06 + .49

