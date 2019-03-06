Balanced Fund 11902.82 – .35 – .46 + 6.86 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.44 + .12 + .10 + 2.05 Emerging Markets 331.31 – .14 – .44 + 9.90 Equity Income Fund 11889.49 – .44 –…
Balanced Fund 11902.82 – .35 – .46 + 6.86
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.44 + .12 + .10 + 2.05
Emerging Markets 331.31 – .14 – .44 + 9.90
Equity Income Fund 11889.49 – .44 – .48 + 9.89
GNMA 726.67 + .05 + .85
General Municipal Debt 1336.52 + .12 + .05 + 1.37
Gold Fund 233.64 – 1.41 – 4.31 + 3.77
High Current Yield 2179.90 – .14 – .11 + 6.04
High Yield Municipal 625.30 + .15 + .13 + 1.60
International Fund 1793.77 – .22 – .03 + 10.09
Science and Technology Fund 2670.02 – .85 – 1.13 + 16.34
Short Investment Grade 360.85 + .06 + .08 + 1.13
Short Municipal 185.80 + .01 + .02 + .60
US Government 650.14 + .17 + .06 + .49
-0-
