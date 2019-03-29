Balanced Fund 12085.00 + .31 + .76 + 8.49 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2047.04 – .07 + .57 + 4.64 Emerging Markets 333.79 + .95 + .86 + 10.72 Equity Income Fund 12059.19 + .45 +…
Balanced Fund 12085.00 + .31 + .76 + 8.49
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2047.04 – .07 + .57 + 4.64
Emerging Markets 333.79 + .95 + .86 + 10.72
Equity Income Fund 12059.19 + .45 + 1.11 + 11.46
GNMA 734.85 – .05 + .15 + 1.99
General Municipal Debt 1358.30 + .05 + .37 + 3.03
Gold Fund 241.45 – .56 – 2.06 + 7.24
High Current Yield 2199.50 + .15 + .28 + 6.99
High Yield Municipal 637.00 + .03 + .36 + 3.51
International Fund 1800.41 + .44 + .56 + 10.50
Science and Technology Fund 2758.53 + 1.02 + .81 + 20.19
Short Investment Grade 363.04 – .01 + .14 + 1.75
Short Municipal 186.30 – .01 + .06 + .88
US Government 659.86 – .37 + .04 + 1.99
