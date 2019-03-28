Balanced Fund 12047.23 + .19 – .57 + 8.16 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2048.34 + .06 + 1.33 + 4.70 Emerging Markets 330.22 + .37 – 2.45 + 9.54 Equity Income Fund 12003.03 + .27 –…

Balanced Fund 12047.23 + .19 – .57 + 8.16

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2048.34 + .06 + 1.33 + 4.70

Emerging Markets 330.22 + .37 – 2.45 + 9.54

Equity Income Fund 12003.03 + .27 – .91 + 10.94

GNMA 734.89 – .06 + .42 + 1.99

General Municipal Debt 1357.88 + .05 + .66 + 2.99

Gold Fund 242.82 – 2.60 – 1.38 + 7.85

High Current Yield 2195.96 + .05 – .05 + 6.82

High Yield Municipal 636.86 + .05 + .70 + 3.48

International Fund 1790.97 – .23 – 1.74 + 9.92

Science and Technology Fund 2730.57 + .33 – 2.91 + 18.97

Short Investment Grade 363.21 + .02 + .30 + 1.79

Short Municipal 186.32 + .13 + .89

US Government 660.66 – .24 + .71 + 2.11

