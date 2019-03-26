Balanced Fund 12045.03 + .43 – .18 + 8.14 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2043.14 + .17 + 1.67 + 4.44 Emerging Markets 331.18 + .24 – 1.84 + 9.86 Equity Income Fund 12015.38 + .87 –…

Balanced Fund 12045.03 + .43 – .18 + 8.14

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2043.14 + .17 + 1.67 + 4.44

Emerging Markets 331.18 + .24 – 1.84 + 9.86

Equity Income Fund 12015.38 + .87 – .57 + 11.06

GNMA 734.51 + .62 + 1.94

General Municipal Debt 1355.27 + .04 + .82 + 2.80

Gold Fund 252.07 + .40 + 4.42 + 11.95

High Current Yield 2194.40 + .14 + .10 + 6.74

High Yield Municipal 635.33 + .01 + .86 + 3.23

International Fund 1795.67 + .49 – 1.64 + 10.20

Science and Technology Fund 2746.84 + .62 – .45 + 19.68

Short Investment Grade 362.93 + .01 + .36 + 1.71

Short Municipal 186.24 + .13 + .85

US Government 659.88 – .13 + 1.05 + 1.99

