Balanced Fund 12045.03 + .43 – .18 + 8.14
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2043.14 + .17 + 1.67 + 4.44
Emerging Markets 331.18 + .24 – 1.84 + 9.86
Equity Income Fund 12015.38 + .87 – .57 + 11.06
GNMA 734.51 + .62 + 1.94
General Municipal Debt 1355.27 + .04 + .82 + 2.80
Gold Fund 252.07 + .40 + 4.42 + 11.95
High Current Yield 2194.40 + .14 + .10 + 6.74
High Yield Municipal 635.33 + .01 + .86 + 3.23
International Fund 1795.67 + .49 – 1.64 + 10.20
Science and Technology Fund 2746.84 + .62 – .45 + 19.68
Short Investment Grade 362.93 + .01 + .36 + 1.71
Short Municipal 186.24 + .13 + .85
US Government 659.88 – .13 + 1.05 + 1.99
