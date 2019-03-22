Balanced Fund 11990.11 – 1.04 – .39 + 7.64 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2035.26 + .69 + 1.26 + 4.03 Emerging Markets 332.07 – 1.90 – .46 + 10.15 Equity Income Fund 11940.63 – 1.43 –…

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.