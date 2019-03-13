In Rosslyn, a potential transportation tweak with a huge impact

Arlington County’s effort to improve circulation through central Rosslyn is coming to a head. The county is scheduled to host a third public meeting Wednesday on its Core of Rosslyn transportation study, during which a…

Arlington County’s effort to improve circulation through central Rosslyn is coming to a head.

The county is scheduled to host a third public meeting Wednesday on its Core of Rosslyn transportation study, during which a concept will be unveiled showing Fort Myer Drive as a two-way street from Lee Highway through Wilson Boulevard to Route 50, with the tunnel that runs beneath Wilson filled in to create an at-grade intersection. The single northbound lane on Fort Myer would largely serve local traffic, while a signalized, mid-block pedestrian crossing would be installed between Wilson and 19th Street.

The county has ruled out making either Lynn Street or North Moore Street two-way, as “two-waying major streets would add significant delays,” per the county. Lynn would maintain four northbound lanes during peak hours, and transition to three lanes with parking during off peak hours, while the entrance ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway remain the same as today. North Moore…