Hub International acquires Rockville insurance agency

A Rockville insurance agency has been acquired by Chicago-based Hub International Ltd., a global insurance brokerage firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Insurance Exchange Inc., which brought in $12.70 million in revenue in 2017, provides services in employee benefits consulting, commercial property and casualty, loss control, bonding, risk management, personal umbrella, home and auto insurance, retirement plan services, wealth management and international insurance.

With the acquisition, Hub International will be able to expand its services in the Mid-Atlantic region. Joseph Brown, president and CEO of The Insurance Exchange, will join Hub Mid-Atlantic and report to Charles Brophy, Hub’s U.S. east regional president.

“We’re excited to leverage their retirement experience, providing our clients with comprehensive insurance solutions and resources,” Brophy said in a statement. “Our continued growth will allow us to stay ahead of the curve in meeting our clients’…