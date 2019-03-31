How Working Parents Can Handle Child Care Emergencies

Every working parent knows all too well that sinking feeling of needing child care assistance during a workday. Perhaps you woke up to find sick kids who can’t go to school. Maybe you received a…

Every working parent knows all too well that sinking feeling of needing child care assistance during a workday. Perhaps you woke up to find sick kids who can’t go to school. Maybe you received a call from the principal that you’re needed ASAP on campus. And these days, working moms and dads may even encounter school closures from terror threats.

No matter what your midweek child care emergency is, you may end up scrambling for backup care or last-minute child care services if you don’t plan ahead. To avoid missing a day at the office, research in advance what child care resources may be available to you, such as naming a friend or relative as your child’s emergency contact and locating nearby family day care centers or other child care providers.

Below are three common questions that working moms, dads and other caregivers may ask along with possible solutions to handle different scenarios. Please note that this information is intended to provide general advice; please consult a legal professional for help with your specific situation.

Can you take a sick day to provide child care for a sick kid?

Your ability to use your sick day benefits when your child is sick but you are healthy varies by state and by employer. California has among the most progressive policies. The Golden State allows working parents, and other primary caregivers such as grandparents, foster parents and stepparents, to take paid time off for what the law terms “child-related activities.” California’s legislation interprets such activities broadly, and they include responding to situations in which a child is sick, suspended from school, dismissed because of an emergency closure or in need of new education or day care options.

Several other states and territories require paid sick leave, including Arizona, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. But if you don’t happen to live in one of these states, it still makes sense to talk to your boss or employer about your situation. Some companies will allow you to take a paid sick day to care for a sick child, or your human resources department may advise you to take a vacation day or unpaid leave.

Can you be fired for leaving work to deal with a child care emergency?

According to the 2014 Modern Family Index commissioned by child care company Bright Horizons Family Solutions, nearly half of working parents fear that dealing with family responsibilities such as a child care emergency could get them fired. Almost 40 percent worry that they could be denied a raise for dealing with family commitments and emergencies.

Nearly a quarter of the working moms and dads surveyed admitted to telling a white lie about why they need to be out when a child care emergency arises — for example, by calling in sick themselves when a child is ill and failing to disclose that distinction to the boss.

Is the reality that grim? Can taking the time you need to deal with a child care emergency really cost you your job or financial opportunities?

Again, the answer depends on where you live and who you work for. To take advantage of the up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave granted by the federal Family and Medical Leave Act to help a sick child, the child would need to have an illness or health condition serious enough to warrant qualification, reports CBS News. (You also need to have been with your company for at least a year, and the organization must have at least 50 people in it.)

A minor cold won’t cut it. In that case you’ll need to pursue another form of paid or unpaid time off, such as a vacation day, or try to get permission to work from home temporarily.

If you abuse your company’s policy by failing to communicate about the reality of your need for time off to deal with an emergency, or have a pattern of calling out that doesn’t reflect a true emergency situation, some employers may find that grounds to let you go.

Can you ever bring your kids to the office if you’re having a child care emergency?

This one is completely at the discretion of your employer. What’s important here is to understand your company’s culture and follow it accordingly. For example, if you’ve never seen another child in the office, it’s a good bet that bringing yours in to help you through a child care crisis is a bad idea.

If you’re uncertain, clarify your organization’s policy with your supervisor or HR. If your emergency happens to fall on “bring your child to work day” — a scheduled day that some employers offer specifically to allow parents to show kids around the office — then you’re in luck. Otherwise, it’s smarter to arrange for time off or line up affordable child care or day care than to assume it’s OK to create your own take your child to work day.

