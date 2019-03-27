How Virtual Reality Enhances the Business School Experience

In a classroom at the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduate business students are engaged in a complex virtual reality exercise. Using World Climate, a simulated role-playing game, they have been…

In a classroom at the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduate business students are engaged in a complex virtual reality exercise. Using World Climate, a simulated role-playing game, they have been assigned roles as United Nations delegates from different countries and tasked with negotiating a climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The “delegates” debate proposals that might include switching to renewable energy sources or expanding forests to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. On a large computer screen, a simulation model then shows the students — in real time — the impact of their decisions.

The results usually aren’t positive in the first round, says John Sterman, professor of management and director of the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative and the MIT System Dynamics Group, who co-authored the game. Students may see their proposals lead to rising sea levels wiping out Shanghai or housing being lost in California and Florida. The climate simulation “teaches our business students skills such as improvising, negotiating and public speaking,” he says. In addition, “it reinforces how their decisions can have consequences that last for decades.”

MIT Sloan is part of a growing number of graduate business schools worldwide that have integrated different virtual reality tools into their curricula. These can range from virtual escape rooms that teach leadership and collaboration to customized programs that can change interiors of retail environments as part of marketing exercises.

According to a report published by Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, by the year 2021, 60 percent of higher education institutions in the U.S. will be using VR to create simulations and put students into immersive environments. A few are already well along in expanding applications.

The Stanford University Graduate School of Business has committed to virtual reality in its two online Learn, Engage, Accelerate, Disrupt — or LEAD — certificate programs, one in corporate innovation and the other in personal leadership.

Each one-year, eight-course executive education offering uses the VR platform VirBELA — Virtual Business Education Leadership Assessment — to enable classmates located around the world to create avatars to represent themselves as they gather to chat in a virtual campus space that includes classrooms, meeting rooms and collaborative spaces. Students can talk to each other simply by turning up the volume on their laptops. They can even make presentations in a virtual auditorium.

While the setting may be simulated, the LEAD program provides real case examples and shows students how to “apply the assignments to our jobs,” says Leela Parvathaneni, 37, director of consumer and emerging technologies at Align Technology in San Jose, California, who is pursuing the personal leadership certificate and hopes to gain management skills that will help him advance in his career. The immersive 360-degree learning environment features 3D visuals of the Stanford campus including the 285-foot Hoover Tower, the Quad, gardens and more.

“I didn’t realize it would feel as if I were in an actual classroom,” says Parvathaneni, describing one exercise in ethics and leadership where students, represented by their avatars, gathered in groups to explore how, in the 1970s, Ford Motor Co. had handled a fuel-tank rupture risk in its Pinto models in rear-end collisions. The issue became a PR crisis for the automaker that would impact how it and other companies handled safety and public notification issues in the future.

Instead of just listening to a lecture, Parvathaneni says he and his classmates were able to examine Ford’s decisions and then have a robust discussion about how the lessons “can be applied to any industry.”

Two cohorts, each with about 200 students from more than 75 countries, enter the LEAD program every year. VirBELA helps them get to know each other so well, Marineh Lalikian, director of Stanford LEAD says, they often hold in-person meetups throughout the world. Each year, LEAD cohorts can head to Palo Alto for a student-organized three-day reunion event around Silicon Valley and the university.

Margaret Neale, a Stanford professor, says she is currently working with a company to develop a new virtual negotiation tool to further enhance learning. “Using either their smartphone or computer, students will be able to use a negotiation simulation that reads their facial expressions and offers feedback on how well they did in a simulated job interview,” she says. Students will also be able to see an assessment of how they negotiated compared with their peers.

The Rady School of Management at the University of California–San Diego has found similar success using the VirBELA platform as the centerpiece of its global micro-MBA program in partnership with Waseda University in Tokyo.

“It provides an interactive forum where students can share ideas and study topics including finance, marketing and leadership,” says Jill Farwell, director at Rady’s Center for Executive Development. The Japanese students interact with their professors and each other via avatars and are able to get a better idea of American business practices through their coursework.

Rady hopes to offer its popular Women’s Negotiation and Leadership program on the platform. A locally based instructor will teach women how to build confidence as they acquire essential negotiating and leadership skills. For example, “Students can pair up in virtual classrooms using what we call the ‘cones of silence,'” Farwell says. “This allows them to practice their negotiation techniques and give each other feedback in a private meeting room where they won’t be distracted by other students.”

The potential of VR to help build leadership and soft skills has caught the attention of other schools. At Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business in New York, for example, Julita Haber, director of the full-time cohort MBA and a communications and media professor, uses VR tools to teach team dynamics as part of the executive MBA program. Working with The Glimpse Group, a consortium of New York-based enterprises creating VR and augmented reality tools, the school has been able to “create unique educational experiences,” Haber says.

In one exercise, students wearing VR headgear are placed at the top of the Tokyo Tower in Japan, where they must encourage each other to overcome a fear of heights and step across a simulated beam 1,092-feet up to change a lightbulb. The immersive experience, which includes a good sound system, is so effective in tricking the brains of participants and can seem so real that they may actually experience increased heart rates and sweating hands.

In another exercise, individual students must work under time pressure to deactivate a virtual bomb while getting advice from teammates.

Fordham has also begun inviting MBA students to record presentations in front of green screens and 3D VR cameras as part of their data visualization and mixed-reality presentation module. These recordings will be used to create holograms of each team of students, explains Benjamin Cole, interim area chair of strategy and statistics at Fordham. At the same time, he notes, students can improve their public speaking and presentation skills.

Understanding VR technology and how it can “create emotional-physical responses” is vital, Haber says, because it allows students to conceptualize how businesses can apply these tools in new ways, such as increasing brand engagement with customers.

While some administrators have been concerned about the costs of VR tools, these are dropping fast. It’s clear that within a few years virtual reality will become a daily reality for many business students.

The timing also coincides with the decision of various Fortune 500 businesses like Honeywell, Walmart, Volkswagen and United Parcel Service to integrate VR into their worker-education programs. As virtual reality tools gain a bigger foothold in more industries, experts say, graduates who have used these technologies as part of their curriculum will be prepared to help take their employers to the next level.

