How to Write a Winning CV

To CV or not to CV? That is the question … well, at least it is for some. If you are pursuing a career in academia, science or possibly a role abroad, knowing the what,…

To CV or not to CV? That is the question … well, at least it is for some. If you are pursuing a career in academia, science or possibly a role abroad, knowing the what, when, why and how of a Curriculum Vitae can be essential. Here are some tips to compose an effective CV.

What is a CV? A CV is an overview of a person’s experience and academic background for the use in a job application. The CV captures your professional and educational credentials and history in a chronological order. It is reviewed by a hiring authority as an initial step in the hiring process to determine if someone’s background merits an interview.

Why use a CV and how does it compare to a resume? Andrei Kurtuy, a resume and CV writing expert, identified a key difference in a blog he authored in February as “static versus dynamic content.” A resume should be customized to each role and displays qualifications that are of interest based on a specific role. It should be similar to a marketing document that communicates value related to a specific audience. A CV, on the other hand, is static. It is a historical document that consistently reflects the same background regardless of the role.

Here are some additional ways the two documents differ: Work experience in a CV is typically listed in chronological order while resumes are usually in reverse chronological order. The goal of a CV is to show a comprehensive, detailed progression; a resume emphasizes relevant experience done most recently. CVs do not face the same pressure to be one to two pages. They are comprehensive documents that use as much room as is needed to properly cover your background. Finally, resumes err a bit more on the stylized side these days with color and other formatting tactics to add visual interest. CVs, on the other hand, do not require the same emphasis on creative styling or formatting. They should be easy to read, well-organized and well-written.

[SEE: The 25 Best Jobs of 2019]

When do I use a CV and when do I use a resume? A CV is the brand standard for many international roles. If you are looking to apply for a position abroad, chances are the request will be for a CV. Domestically, careers in academia or higher education and sciences often ask for a CV. Frequently, a job application will request one or the other. If you are uncertain, it is always OK to ask what is preferred.

How do I create a CV? Gather details of your education, academic achievements, research, publications, awards, affiliations and employment history. You begin the document with contact information and follow with academic credentials — starting with highest level degree earned first. Next, list your research and work experience in chronological order (unless directed to list differently). Other qualifications to include are skills, training, research, dissertations, teaching experience, publications, presentations/speaking engagements, grants, fellowships, awards and honors. You should also add any professional licenses, certifications or memberships.

Remember that a CV is professional correspondence, so it merits meticulous editing and review. Be sure to use proper grammar, punctuation, formatting and pay close attention to consistency in layout and style. The use of bullet points versus complete sentences and paragraphs can be very effective in managing attention and minimizing extra content. You can also create an addendum to support very long lists of publications, speaking engagements or awards if needed.

It is also important to avoid including any prohibited information based on the hiring laws in the geography where you are applying. For example, omit age, ethnicity, marital or family status and salary information for any roles in the United States. Also, reserve names and contact information of references for when it is requested. There is no need to include references on your CV.

In summary, a well-written CV gives a comprehensive overview of how your background and qualifications make you an ideal candidate for a role. To write a good one, first gather and organize all relevant materials. Next, create a well-written, well-edited document with an easy-to-read format. And finally, submit your CV on a timely basis and possibly through a referral to get the process started for your next role in higher education, scientific research or abroad.

More from U.S. News

Teen Jobs That Pay Well

How to Quit Your Job Like a Class Act

10 College Majors With the Lowest Starting Salaries

How to Write a Winning CV originally appeared on usnews.com