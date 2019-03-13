How to Use ‘To Whom It May Concern’

Back in the days before word processors, email and the internet, the only feasible option for addressing a letter to a company was by using the phrase “To Whom It May Concern.” The phrase is…

Back in the days before word processors, email and the internet, the only feasible option for addressing a letter to a company was by using the phrase “To Whom It May Concern.” The phrase is an old and formal way of saying “for anyone reading this letter.” It’s generic, not personalized and doesn’t appeal to most people.

Today, it’s relatively easy (and free) to research the appropriate name to address most letters you will write. And you have access to word processors to easily change the letter’s salutation.

While it isn’t commonly used anymore, there are four instances when you can use “To Whom It May Concern.” Here’s when to use this phrase and how to format your business letter which uses it.

Letter of Recommendation

If you’ve ever been asked to write a letter of recommendation for an employee, then you know it’s alright to use “To Whom It May Concern” in the salutation. You wouldn’t address it to the employee. You are writing the letter for potential hiring managers to read and learn about the person for whom you’ve written it. It’s fair to say you don’t know who the intended audience is. In fact, the letter can be used repeatedly as well as sent to multiple employers. In this case, using “To Whom It May Concern” implies to anyone reading it and makes sense.

[Listen: Navigating Office Culture With Etiquette Expert Daniel Post Senning.]

Letter Granting Permission

There may be instances when you need to submit written permission. You may want to give another company access to your account or transcripts. Your letter does not need to be addressed to a person or specific department. You may be giving your permission to a bank to change the name on your account or a college institution to release your transcript. Using “To Whom It May Concern” in these situations is appropriate, because you are granting general permission to the institution, company or organization to act on your request.

Notification Letter

Sometimes, to make your request official, you may need to put it in writing. When you are writing to a company or organization to notify them of a change in your address or canceling service, use “To Whom It May Concern.” Your letter will be used as documentation and a record of your notification.

[See: Explore the Diverse Jobs of the Presidents.]

Letter of Complaint

If you want to write a formal complaint about your experience with a faulty product or your dissatisfaction with a service, you may not know which department or individual to address and you want your letter to reach as many people as possible. Or you may not want to take the time to research to whom to address your letter. While customer service may be the appropriate department to handle your letter, you don’t want to limit who may respond. Some people will address the letter of complaint to the CEO or president of the company and hope it reaches the leader. In some companies, an assistant will forward it along to the appropriate person. When filing a complaint, you want anyone reading it to know about your dissatisfaction and reply to your complaint, so using the general phrase should work.

Never Write a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ Cover Letter

Never sounds like a strong word, but in today’s work environment, writing a cover letter without researching the intended recipient conveys either a lack of interest or laziness. Take a extra few minutes to research the name or even the department conducting the hiring. There are many suitable alternatives you can use instead.

Formatting ‘To Whom It May Concern’

For the rare occasions when you do use this phrase, there are some subtle formatting rules you should know. First, format the phrase with a capital letter at the beginning of each word. And to be clear, the correct phrase is “To Whom It May Concern.” Using any other wording is not widely accepted. Second, end the phrase with a colon, not a period or comma. Making little mistakes when using this phrase could discredit your message.

[See: How to Brand Yourself on Instagram for Career Success.]

Using It in a Letter

While you may use email as a quick and convenient way to relay daily business messages, sometimes a printed business letter is the preferred way to convey important information. All business correspondence should follow basic formatting guidelines. Formatting your letter appropriately will ensure you supply the necessary information. The top section of your letter should include your address, the date, the organization’s name and address, and a salutation. To make sure you are writing the most professional and effective letter possible, use the business letter format and template below:

Your name

Your address

Your city, state and zip code

Date

Recipient name Company address

Company city, state and zip code

To Whom It May Concern:

Body of letter.

More from U.S. News

8 Careers for Creative People

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

8 Tacky Job Search Faux Pas

How to Use ‘To Whom It May Concern’ originally appeared on usnews.com