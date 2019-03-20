How to Use Choke-Point Investing

Investors in search of alpha as the U.S. stock market heads closer to a 10th year of growth may wonder whether any good buying opportunities remain. One area to consider is U.S. infrastructure, which stands…

Investors in search of alpha as the U.S. stock market heads closer to a 10th year of growth may wonder whether any good buying opportunities remain. One area to consider is U.S. infrastructure, which stands to benefit significantly from the prospect of a trillion-dollar state and federal building program that could include work on roads, bridges, hospitals, airports and other structures around the country.

According to a 2018 budget fact sheet published by the White House, President Donald Trump has proposed investing $1 trillion in infrastructure through new federal funding, incentivized non-federal spending that leverages private entities and newly prioritized and expedited projects. The infrastructure initiative would include projects to revitalize the air traffic control system, facilities for Veterans Affairs, investments in inland waterways, as well as work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Furthermore, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates there is currently a $1.4 trillion funding gap between now and 2025. This lack of investment is estimated to cost the average household $3,400 in lost income or time each year between 2016 and 2025.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

There is a bipartisan consensus that the nation’s infrastructure requires wide-scale improvement in suburban and rural areas. A 2017 Gallup poll found that 76 percent of Americans support the president’s proposal to boost federal infrastructure spending. And in July, U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced a draft of an infrastructure plan that touches on how to fund projects. Clearly, there is a need and will for a significant push to renovate this nation’s infrastructure.

Given political will and high funding requirements, investors have legitimate reason to see promise for returns in infrastructure-related companies. Investors who wish to go further than holding a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund that represents the broadest possible basket of infrastructure stocks will need a strategy for picking a more selective grouping. One approach is “choke-point” investing, which looks for those special few firms that enjoy pricing power in a sector or on an offering that solves for a substantial customer goal.

The strategy centers on the fact that although hundreds of entities may be involved in the supply chain for the production and delivery of crucial goods and services, only a handful of businesses have the proper combination of scale, expertise and networks — not merely headcount, revenue or market share — to capitalize on pricing power that should translate into earnings growth and thus stock gains that last long enough for investors to capture the theme.

[10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments.]

Choke-point investing allows you to exploit linkages in firms that operate in distinct but closely related sectors, since a supply chain by nature connects businesses that separately specialize in different fields. In the case of infrastructure-related companies, investors can look to materials, industrials and supplier operations. There are more than a dozen viable stocks across those three sectors, with a few standouts that merit highlighting.

Here are three stocks to watch:

CRH (ticker: CRH). CRH is an Ireland-based multinational operating in 32 countries that provides construction materials ranging from building foundations, framing and roofing to internal and external surroundings. Its products include crushed stone, cement, asphalt, concrete, glass, shutters and various retail home improvement products. CRH is the top building materials firm in North America, as well as the top supplier for repairing and maintaining highways in the U.S.

Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC). Jacobs Engineering Group offers construction services encompassing engineering and architecture, operations and maintenance, as well as scientific and specialty consulting. The firm serves numerous fields such as transportation, buildings, natural resources and telecommunications. Jacobs is an active acquirer in an extremely fragmented industry, making more than 80 purchases over the last 20 years and, with its December 2017 acquisition of CH2M, is the largest engineering design firm by revenue worldwide and the second largest EPA contractor.

United Rentals (URI). United Rentals is the single largest equipment rental company in the world. It has locations in 49 states, and accounts for 11 percent of the country’s equipment rental market in the United States. This is an industry where scale and ease of access matter, and half of the revenue United Rentals generates is from customers serving the non-residential and infrastructure construction markets.

Although you could theoretically buy stock in only these three companies as an infrastructure play, investors seeking a balance between that kind of concentration and the lesser focus of the 150-plus stocks in the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF ( IGF) may want to consider asking their financial advisor about exposure to an infrastructure-based unit investment trust or UIT.

These vehicles can offer greater focus through a dozen or so carefully selected securities that are generally kept throughout the lifespan of the UIT, which often ranges from slightly more than a year to just over two years. UITs are typically created every quarter in order to accommodate new investors and portfolio adjustments.

[See: How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property.]

Yet whether you decide to pursue UITs, traditional funds or individual stocks, the strategy of choke-point investing can help you refine the process of your search for returns.

More from U.S. News

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

8 Things to Remember When Reviewing Your 401(k)

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

How to Use Choke-Point Investing originally appeared on usnews.com