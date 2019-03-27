How to Treat Chronic Constipation

Everyone poops — and pretty much everyone doesn’t poop as frequently or completely as they’d like to every once in a while. “Constipation is a very common symptom,” and not a condition itself, says William…

Everyone poops — and pretty much everyone doesn’t poop as frequently or completely as they’d like to every once in a while. “Constipation is a very common symptom,” and not a condition itself, says William Whitehead, a professor of medicine in the Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, where he directs the UNC Center for Functional Gastrointestinal and Motility Disorders.

But if you’re constipated — generally defined as having fewer than three bowel movements a week, according to the Mayo Clinic — for about a month or longer, you could have chronic constipation, though “people define constipation based on family, culture and their experience, so it can have different meanings,” according to the American Gastroenterological Association. For instance, it may mean having fewer bowel movements than you think is normal, having difficulty physically emptying the rectum or feeling like not all of the stool gets out.

[See: How Often Should I Poop, and Other Toilet Topics.]

Describing exactly what it means to you is important in order to identify a likely cause and effective solution. “Sometimes patients will have constipation for 20 years because they don’t know any different,” says Megan Riehl, a health psychologist and clinical director of the GI Behavioral Health Program at the University of Michigan, where she helps patients manage conditions like inflammatory bowel disease. “Suffering for too long is something that we worry about it.”

Experts don’t just worry because the symptom is uncomfortable and quality-of-life diminishing, they’re also concerned because untreated chronic constipation can lead to medical problems, the most serious of which is colon cancer. “Moving that stool mass through the colon in a normal amount of time limits the exposure of the gut lining to carcinogens that are going to be in our food,” explains Diane Danchi, a registered dietitian at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh. “The longer it stays in your gut,” the higher the risk of disease, she adds.

Causes of Chronic Constipation

Likewise, different types of constipation can be due to different factors, including:

— Diet.

— Medications.

— Bathroom habits.

— Medical conditions.

— Pelvic floor dysfunction.

— Stress.

If you don’t eat enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other fibrous foods, as well as drink enough water, there’s a good chance you can blame your constipation on your diet, Danchi says. “If someone is not eating a healthy diet, it’s easy to fall short of those daily fiber goals,” she says, which is 38 grams for men and 25 grams for women. People who eat a lot of dairy or take calcium supplements may increase their risk of constipation too, she says. And, if you change your diet, your defecation patterns may change too.

Medications including pain meds like narcotics, antacids, antidepressants, iron supplements and calcium channel blockers can lead to constipation, too, AGA reports.

Constipation can also be related to your bathroom habits. If you frequently resist nature’s call, for example, your brain may eventually stop bothering issuing it. The same can be said for laxative use. “Chronic use of laxatives will keep the bowel from working normally,” Danchi points out.

Then there are medical conditions that may fully or partially explain constipation. Irritable bowel syndrome mostly characterized by constipation (rather than by diarrhea or an even mix), for one, is one of the most common causes of the symptom, and often comes with stomach pain, AGA says. Medical issues like pelvic organ prolapse can also cause a blockage in the rectum, as can colon cancer, leading to constipation, Whitehead says. Hypothyroidism and neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis can also lead to constipation. But patients with those conditions typically already know their diagnosis — and that constipation can be a symptom — rather than landing on the diagnosis due to constipation, Danchi says.

Not all cases of constipation have a clear cause, however, though many are related to stress. In unexplained situations, it may be described as idiopathic chronic constipation. “If (patients) have put everything in place and still have no relief, that’s when they need to see a gastroenterologist,” Danchi says. Doctors may take blood, urine and stool samples, and consider other tests, including X-rays, lower GI endoscopies or transit time tests, to try to determine a cause.

Chronic Constipation Treatments

Fortunately, chronic constipation is typically treatable. Some solutions include:

— Diet and other lifestyle changes.

— Probiotics.

— Over-the-counter medications.

— Prescription medications.

— Biofeedback therapy.

— Cognitive behavioral therapy.

— Gut-directed hypnosis.

[See: Pharmacist Recommended Vitamins and Supplements.]

Dietary changes are usually the first plan of attack when it comes to combating chronic constipation. Danchi advises six to seven servings of vegetables and two to three servings of fruit a day, as well as 64 ounces (at least) of water and regular exercise. Beans and high-fiber cereals are great to focus on, too. Such a plant-based, whole foods diet “is the diet we recommend for everyone, but it’s also the diet that should support normal bowel function. “The Mediterranean diet is a good example, she says.

Danchi may also recommend probiotic supplements for people struggling with constipation, especially if they have a history of being on antibiotics. “I have had several patients who have resolved their lifetime of constipation once they restored normal gut flora,” she says. Since probiotics are supplements with little regulation, however, Danchi recommends looking for brands that are verified by a third party like United States Pharmacopeia, a nonprofit, or NSF International, a nongovernmental public health and safety organization. Food sources of probiotics like kimchi, kefir and sauerkraut can be helpful and lower risk, too.

Over-the-counter medications can ease constipation in some people, too, and should be taken under a physician’s supervision. Some examples include fiber supplements like psyllium, osmotic agents (which help stool retain fluid) like Miralax, lubricants like Fleet, stool softeners like Colace and stimulant laxatives like Dulcolax. Prescription medications like Lubiprostone or Linaclotide may help if OTC options don’t.

[See: What to Eat, Drink and Do to Relieve Constipation.]

For patients whose constipation seems to be caused by miscommunication between the GI muscles and the brain, sometimes making them hold stool in when they’re intending to push it out, biofeedback therapy — which uses sensors and monitors to reeducate the body to defecate effectively — has been shown to be effective. “Biofeedback isn’t that common because it’s not reimbursed well,” Whitehead says, “but it can be particularly effective.” Under his team’s supervision, for instance, he’s found patients improve up to 85 percent after five sessions. Pelvic floor physical therapy can also be used to retrain those muscles.

Finally, therapeutic techniques including cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnosis and even simple breathing exercises can help patients — whose constipation is often exacerbated by stress — strengthen the gut-brain connection that’s been severed in a way that’s contributed to the stop-up. “When we’re stressed or frustrated by the physical symptoms that we’re experiencing, our bodies tend to hold tension in a way that further exacerbates that constipation and pain,” Riehl says. Learning to get your body out of a constant fight-or-flight mode can encourage your bowel patterns to normalize.

“Untreated stress can have a profound impact in our bodies,” Riehl says, “and sometimes constipation is the way our bodies begin to show that.”

More from U.S. News

Foods That Cause Bloating

Frequent Travelers Share 11 Secrets for Staying Regular on Vacation

Pharmacist Recommended Stomach and GI Products

How to Treat Chronic Constipation originally appeared on usnews.com