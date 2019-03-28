How to Transfer a High Number of College Credits

When it comes to transferring colleges, credits sometimes fall through the cracks. Differences in college curriculum or course requirements, or caps on how many credits students can transfer, may mean losing progress toward a degree…

Differences in college curriculum or course requirements, or caps on how many credits students can transfer, may mean losing progress toward a degree when switching schools. But by doing their research, students can make the most of the credits they’ve earned, experts say.

Higher education professionals encourage students to look for transfer-friendly colleges that allow them to make the most of their prior experience. And experts urge students in community colleges to think about the credit transfer process early on.

“If you know where you plan to transfer to, go to that school’s website and look at what their general education program is, and where you can make choices that both satisfy (degree requirements) at the school you’re at and the school you want to go to,” says Kara Van Dam, vice provost and dean of the undergraduate school at the University of Maryland University College.

Experts say prospective transfer students should think about what they want to get out of an institution and work ahead to achieve it.

“If you know you want to transfer, (you should) have an idea of what the major is you want to transfer into at the university and think about the prerequisites and requirements you’re going to need to transfer,” says Jenny Sumner, executive director of the Online Connect Center and Strategic Initiatives at the University of Central Florida.

Students who dropped out of college but aim to return to school have options for making the most of the credits they already have on their transcript.

Experts say these students should look at how many transfer credits a college accepts and the number applicable to a degree program. They also encourage students to ask about “prior learning by portfolio” options, which allow them to translate real-life experience into credit hours by working with a college to determine if they have gained academic value outside the traditional classroom. If awarded college credit, this can help a student’s progress toward meeting graduation requirements.

Typically, Van Dam says, students will write a narrative that demonstrates experience gained through outside work. One such example she offers is of students who gained experience through military service and translate that into academic credit.

Another possibility is for students to earn academic credit through the C ollege-Level Examination Program, a suite of tests that allow individuals to bypass college classes if they demonstrate proficiency in a particular subject area.

Some higher education professionals believe that earning a high number of credits while enrolled signals that students can finish college even if they step away during the process; it means they can do college-level work and earn a degree.

“These are good, strong students who have the ability to graduate college,” says Michael Moore, chief academic and operating officer of eVersity, an online school operated by the University of Arkansas system that is geared toward meeting the needs of adult learners.

According to Moore, the average eVersity student is 36 years old and has earned nearly 70 credit hours elsewhere. Often, he says, they are students whose education was disrupted by nonacademic issues such as health, family matters or economic distress.

“The motivations for coming back to school are as varied as the reasons people leave,” Moore says.

“I think students are doing it because they are looking to change careers, change industry sectors, get that promotion. But I think there’s also a sense of pride. We have a lot of adult students who want to set the example for their kids that education is important,” Van Dam says.

Moore stresses the importance of understanding a college’s “residency requirements” — the number of credits required for a degree from that institution. For example, students may be required to take 25 percent of their classes from the college they hope to earn a degree from. Moore says the 25 percent rule is common but some colleges may have different standards since the requirements are set by accrediting bodies rather than the schools.

He also emphasizes the need to understand what is applicable in the credit transfer process. While a school may accept certain classes for transfer credit, that doesn’t mean it will apply to a student’s degree program. One such example Moore gives is how a student who switched from studying engineering at a prior school to English at a new college wouldn’t see those credits applied.

“There is a difference between what transfers and what applies. And unfortunately, parents and students, particularly those that are first-generation college students, don’t often understand the distinction, and it creates a lot of confusion,” Moore says.

Current high school students looking to attend a community college and transfer to a four-year institution should think about their career goals, experts say, and talk to guidance counselors as well as staff at both the community college and four-year school. Those who earned an associate degree in high school through a dual enrollment program should approach the credit transfer process in the same way a student from a community college would.

“They may apply to a school thinking they have 60 credits that are transferring, but not all 60 of those may transfer to the degree that they’re seeking. They may come in as electives, but they may not apply to their major,” says Teri Elkins Longacre, vice provost and dean of undergraduate student success at the University of Houston.

Adult learners with a high number of credits on their transcript may be closer to meeting degree requirements than they think, Moore notes. For example, students who bring transferable credits into the Arkansas eVersity have the option to earn an associate degree first once they have met the college’s residency requirements of completing 25 percent of the program there. With that earned college credit, the option to pick up an associate degree before moving on to a bachelor’s program can boost a student’s employability.

“That’s really important for that student, because it validates the work that they’ve already done. It recognizes their achievement, it’s a source of pride and it literally changes their place in the marketplace. They’re no longer (just) high school graduates; they’re associate degree holders,” Moore says.

Regardless of how students plan to turn those credits into a credential from an accredited college or university, experts suggest they comb through their academic and work records to see what experiences can be converted into credit hours toward a degree. From there, they should research schools that offer the type of degrees they are seeking and work with an adviser to reach their goals.

“The first step is to talk to an adviser and explain (your) backstory,” Van Dam says. “It’s not a life audit, but it’s sort of an inventory.”

