How to Save on Moving Costs

Moving to a new home can be an exciting project but it can also be a very expensive one. Aside from the costs of securing your new place to live, moving itself can come with…

Moving to a new home can be an exciting project but it can also be a very expensive one. Aside from the costs of securing your new place to live, moving itself can come with a bevy of expenses.

The secret to keeping your moving costs low is advance planning. Putting forth a little extra effort in the months leading up to a move can save you a ton of money when you’re packing up your belongings.

Here are five strategies you can use in advance of your big move to save a lot of money on moving:

— Move during the off-season.

— Toss, donate or sell unneeded belongings.

— Rent a moving truck.

— Consider a moving container.

— Find your own packing supplies.

Read on for additional information about each cost-cutting strategy.

[See: 10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte]

Move During the Off-Season

Plan an out-of-season move, ideally between October and April. During the late spring, summer and early fall, moving companies keep their prices high because their services and products are in demand. Outside of those seasons, however, demand falls, so many moving services drop their prices in an effort to drum up business.

Take advantage of this by planning your move for the fall, spring or even the winter if the climate allows. This will save you a lot of money on your moving service or truck rental.

[See: 10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget.]

Toss, Donate or Sell Unneeded Belongings

Downsize your possessions in the months leading up to the move. If you’re hiring a moving service, one of the big costs is the hourly expense of the movers. You’ll be charged for each hour of their time. Even if you’re not hiring a moving service, the longer you keep the rental truck or rental container, the more you’ll have to pay.

That’s why it makes a lot of sense to start downsizing your possessions in the months before a move. Sell off many of your possessions on Craigslist. Focus on things that you won’t miss and can easily be replaced if you do miss them. Try to focus on keeping expensive items and the items you can’t easily replace. This will not only help you come up with some extra money just before the move, but it will save you a ton of time when moving, and time is definitely money in the moving process.

Rent a Moving Truck

Do the moving yourself with a moving truck. If you have more items than will easily fit in your vehicle, consider renting a moving truck rather than paying for a moving service. You and a group of friends will have to load and unload the vehicle yourself, but the cost of renting a moving truck alone is far less expensive than paying for a full moving service.

The best strategy to maximize the cost effectiveness of a moving truck is to have everything boxed up and ready to put in the truck before getting the vehicle, so that your only task is to simply load up the truck with boxes and get on the road.

[See: 8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them]

Consider a Moving Container

What if you want a larger time window to load and unload, such as a situation where you’re doing all of the moving yourself without much help? A moving container might be a good idea.

With a moving container, a company simply parks a large container in your driveway, and you fill it at your own pace. When you’re ready, you contact the container company, and the service moves it to your new home where you unload it at your convenience, calling them to take away the empty container when you’re done.

If loading and unloading quickly is an obstacle for you, or you don’t want to drive a moving truck, a container is a good low-cost option to consider.

Find Your Own Packing Supplies

For the sake of convenience, it can be tempting to buy moving supplies such as boxes and packing tape from the moving company. Don’t.

Instead, shop around carefully for bulk packages of packing tape by watching sales at office supply stores and department stores and stocking up big when they’re on sale.

At the same time, start collecting any boxes that you receive or that you can find for free from retailers. Fill these as you get them so that the week before the move isn’t as intense.

Grab free newspapers in the months leading up to the move for no-cost packing material. You should also save any material such as packing peanuts that comes in any packages you receive.

While you still may have to purchase some packing supplies, the more you can find on your own, the better.

When used in tandem, these strategies can save you a ton of money when moving, keeping the costs low and making the entire move less stressful.

More from U.S. News

12 Habits of Phenomenally Frugal Families

10 Fun, Frugal Ways to Spend Your Free Time

How to Live on $13,000 a Year

How to Save on Moving Costs originally appeared on usnews.com