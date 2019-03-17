How to Rent an Apartment if You Have a Lot of Credit Card Debt

If you are about to embark on an apartment-hunting journey, don’t let your credit card debt stop you from renting the place you want. You’ll have to be financially attractive to the leasing agent, and…

If you are about to embark on an apartment-hunting journey, don’t let your credit card debt stop you from renting the place you want. You’ll have to be financially attractive to the leasing agent, and out-of-control credit card debt can suggest you won’t be able to keep up with rent payments.

Credit card debt can complicate your apartment search, but you can take steps to assure a prospective landlord that you are a responsible tenant. Here’s how you can rent an apartment, even if you have significant credit card debt.

How Credit Card Debt Affects Renting

Landlords use credit reports, credit scores or a combination of the two when making rental decisions. Credit card debt can drag down your score if you’re using more than 30 percent of your available credit, and landlords may investigate your credit report to find out how you’re using credit. Anytime reports are analyzed, the types of liabilities you have listed may be considered — and some are perceived as riskier than others.

[Read: Best Low-Interest Credit Cards.]

“Credit cards can be a problem because the debt can be recurring,” says Alexandra Alvarado, director of education for the American Apartment Owners Association. “One month you can have no debt; the next month you can have a lot. That shows up on the report. The best-case scenario is that the person has a history of always paying credit accounts in full.”

The sum of your financial obligations is a factor because it reduces the amount of money you have remaining from your income to cover the rent. Many landlords, according to Alvarado, implement the 3-to-1 ratio when assessing a person’s financial circumstances. This means your income should be at least three times the rent.

How Much Credit Card Debt Is Too Much?

If all you have on your credit report is a small amount of credit card debt, don’t worry, says Andrea Wells, a licensed real estate sales and rental professional based in Brooklyn, New York. “Debt is the American way,” she says. “Almost everyone has some. It doesn’t have to be nonexistent, but make sure the balances are low.”

[Read: Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit.]

The key is to know how much of your credit you’re using compared with your credit limit, known as your credit utilization ratio. Generally, you should limit your balances to 30 percent of your available credit, but about 7 percent is ideal.

“Your credit utilization ratio has a large effect on your score, so the more credit debt you are utilizing as a percentage of your total credit limit across all your cards, the lower your score will be upon application,” says Andrew Schrage, co-founder and CEO of personal finance website Money Crashers.

Before You Search, Reduce Your Debt

High credit card debt and the payments that come with it can kick you out of the tenant consideration pool. In that case, be assertive in reducing the debt before you search for an apartment.

If you can’t pay down your balances first, consider getting a loan to consolidate debt. When you move credit card debt to a personal loan, it is no longer revolving debt and is not considered when calculating your credit utilization ratio. A loan might lower payments, too. “If you can get the payments lower with a consolidation loan, you may be able to afford the rent,” Alvarado says.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards.]

A balance transfer credit card is another option to help you consolidate payments and save on interest. These credit cards typically offer zero percent interest on balance transfers for 12 to 18 months. You can move your balances to the balance transfer credit card, freeing up available credit on existing accounts. However, you’ll need to make sure the balances you transfer to your new card don’t exceed 30 percent of the credit limit, or your credit utilization ratio will continue to drag down your credit score.

But managing credit card debt well enough to qualify for an apartment may not require a loan or a new credit card. Carefully consider your budget, where you can cut back on expenses or increase your income, and how you can make additional payments to reduce your debt.

However, if you are already renting and cash is tight, your rent payments should take precedence. “Do it over your credit card bills,” Wells says. “The last thing you want when apartment hunting is evidence that you haven’t been paying your rent, or your landlord has started eviction proceedings against you. Credit card problems are always more forgivable than eviction notices.”

How to Sweeten the Deal

If you have little time and few resources, you can still overcome credit card debt and present yourself as a worthwhile tenant. Wells’ strategy:

— Seek additional sources of income. Because the landlord will want to see that you can handle the rent, your debt will be less important if your income is high enough to manage both what you owe and your monthly rental obligation.

— Ask your employer for a reference. If your boss or manager can vouch for you being a valued employee and that your job is secure, your risk level will decline.

— Get a guarantor. If someone with good credit and ample income is willing to co-sign the lease, have that person act as a guarantor. It’s a safety net for landlords because a guarantor will be legally bound to pay the rent if you don’t. If you don’t know anyone willing to be a guarantor, rent-guarantee programs, which offer a form of insurance, are available.

— Up the security. Landlords typically require a security deposit equivalent to one month’s rent at move-in, but if you can offer more, you might appear less financially risky.

— Obtain letters from previous landlords. If you have been a responsible tenant at other buildings, ask those landlords for letters of recommendation.

— Seek a less expensive apartment. The reality may be that you simply can’t afford the place you want with your present debt load. Explore less costly apartments with lower credit requirements.

— Make it personal. If the landlord is reticent to offer you a lease, write a one-page letter extolling your other assets, Wells says. “Include details of who you are, what you do for a living, where you come from. Make it flowery. For mom-and-pop landlords, it can make a big difference,” she says.

More from U.S. News

Should You Save or Pay Down Credit Card Debt?

Everything You Need to Know About Credit Scores

The Truth About Credit Card Debt Forgiveness

How to Rent an Apartment if You Have a Lot of Credit Card Debt originally appeared on usnews.com