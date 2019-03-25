How to Prevent Gout

In recent decades, more Americans have become afflicted with gout. Worldwide, epidemiological research finds it’s now the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. Untreated, gout can lead to painful flares. Often starting in the big…

In recent decades, more Americans have become afflicted with gout. Worldwide, epidemiological research finds it’s now the most common form of inflammatory arthritis.

Untreated, gout can lead to painful flares. Often starting in the big toe, gout attacks can affect any joint in the body. Without proper management, the condition can worsen over time, severely undermine quality of life and lead to complications ranging from joint damage to mental health problems associated with chronic pain to kidney stones and kidney disease.

Historically, there’s been much focus on the implications of lifestyle in contributing to both the development of gout and flares. Gout is caused by a condition called hyperuricemia, or an excess of uric acid in the blood. Alcohol consumption and eating and drinking other foods and beverages that are high in substances called purines, which the body converts to uric acid, have been found to affect uric acid levels. Genes, too, have more recently been firmly established as a major contributor to uric acid levels and subsequent gout risk.

Provocative research published last year in the journal BMJ, however, suggests diet explains very little in regards to the variation in so-called serum urate levels, which reflect uric acid levels in the blood, and that instead genes have a much larger impact. But some other experts suggest this largely ignores how increases in gout have tracked with dietary changes and excess over past decades, from the introduction of high fructose corn syrup to a rise in obesity — a risk factor for gout not accounted for in the research. Two study co-authors disclosed, in competing interests, that they received consulting fees, speaker fees or grants from companies that developed or marketed urate-lowering drugs used to manage gout.

Many clinicians say that the role of genes explains why, in managing gout, drugs are a mainstay of treatment — something that’s widely accepted. While diet and obesity are also important to consider, Dr. Michael Pillinger, a rheumatologist and professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health in New York City, emphasizes, “The role of genetics is overwhelmingly the most important role in gout.”

Some clinicians say the characterization of gout as a lifestyle disease has gone too far and obscured the fact that medical therapy — primarily taking medication — is typically key to its proper management. But others say a move toward discounting the role of lifestyle in primary prevention of gout, in particular — as a well as dietary changes to supplement medication in managing gout — is a mistake that puts people in harm’s way.

Responding to the BMJ study a number of experts, including Dr. Hyon Choi, a rheumatologist and director of the Gout and Crystal Arthropathy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, questioned the study’s methods and conclusions. “For now, the totality of evidence continues to suggest that genes are not our destiny, and modifiable lifestyle factors have an important place in the primary prevention of hyperuricemia and gout, and that the conclusion of this paper regarding the relative importance of genes versus diet is invalid,” they wrote.

On the contrary, research Choi and colleagues have done presented at the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting last year suggests that, while genetics plays a significant role, the majority of gout cases can actually be explained by modifiable risk factors. The research, which looked at factors ranging from body mass index to alcohol intake, hasn’t yet been published.

Yet even as debate rages over the relative role of genetics versus non-genetic factors in gout, there’s broader agreement that both contribute, and the primary modifiable risk factors are well-established. Those include:

— Obesity.

— Diet.

— Alcohol consumption.

— Medications like diuretics to lower blood pressure.

Obesity

As obesity rates have risen in the U.S., there’s been an increase in the incidence of various conditions, from diabetes to gout.

Although the relationship between weight and gout is still not fully understood, carrying added weight can make it harder for the body to remove excess uric acid; and that can put a person at risk for developing gout and experiencing flares.

A higher body mass index is associated with a greater risk for gout. As the majority of U.S. adults are considered overweight or obese — with a BMI of 25 to 29.9, or 30 or above, respectively — experts say it’s worth it to shed pounds not only to reduce overall health risk, including for gout. “More activity, reducing calories — however you do it,” Choi, who is also professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, stresses the importance of “keeping your weight within the healthy level BMI.”

Diet and Alcohol Consumption

Traditionally, much of the focus regarding lifestyle changes to help manage gout has been on diet — particularly what not to eat, or what to limit. That includes everything from limiting alcohol consumption, to having less of the foods and drink that are high in purines, from red meat and shellfish to ubiquitous high fructose corn syrup found in soda and other sugary drinks, candy, ice cream and so many other processed foods.

But with all the head-spinning lists of foods to avoid and some to consume — from skim milk to fruits and veggies — a truly user-friendly approach, many clinicians say, is to follow an overall cohesive eating pattern that’s conducive, like the Mediterranean diet. There’s also some support for the DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

“One thing that we definitely found is trying to solve the problem by being too draconian, or giving people a long list of specific foods to avoid, usually just fails,” Phillinger says. “We have to make life … manageable for our patients.”

Some research suggests that consumption of cherries may help with gout management, and reducing flares, and similarly that drinking coffee and vitamin C supplementation may lower one’s chances of developing gout. All three have been associated with a lower risk of gout and hyperuricemia. “But more studies are needed to recommend them in the gout care guidelines,” says Choi who has done some of the research. Patients instead generally get broader advice on diet. “In my practice, if they are consuming these items, I let them continue. I don’t stop them,” he says. “But I don’t rely on these items alone as a serious way to prevent gout. At the end of the day, this single item approach is much less practical than the wholesome healthy diet pattern approach.”

Medications

Besides being prescribed drugs to treat gout, some patients may benefit from not taking certain medications, like diuretics commonly used to lower blood pressure, which are associated with a high uric acid level in the body. “Diuretics can often be replaced by uric acid-lowering blood pressure meds such as calcium channel blockers or losartan,” Choi says.

Similarly, it’s important to stay hydrated to help with the clearance of uric acid.

Make sure to tell your doctor about any medications or supplements you’re taking, and if necessary discuss whether it’s appropriate to make a change.

Managing Gout With Medication — and Lifestyle Changes

While debate continues around the comparative role of genetics versus lifestyle in gout risk, clinicians generally agree that for most patients who have gout, medication is needed.

The trouble with overselling dietary changes to those who have gout, experts say, is that some patients assume they’ll be able to come off medications or not start them, if they change their diet. While in very mild cases, it may be OK to start with lifestyle changes alone, that’s generally not enough. Often in his practice, Phillinger says, he’ll start a patient who has gout on a medication early on. “Because it’s always better to avoid problems — and if a patient seems to be doing so well as they modulate their lifestyle that I can try to lower the dose of the medicine — I can carefully test whether they could use a lesser dose,” he says.

Clinicians note that the approach is individualized to the patient. And dietary considerations should take into account not just whether a patient has gout but also other conditions that commonly occur with it as well, like diabetes.

Most often treatment and lifestyle changes are recommended together as part of an overall gout management strategy. And working closely with a health provider, experts say, patients can avoid painful flares and complications that might otherwise occur with untreated gout. “It’s a disease,” Phillinger emphasizes, “that can be completely controlled in most people.”

