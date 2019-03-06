How to Navigate the Necessities of RMDs

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) have long been considered a necessary evil. Regardless of income from other sources, the government mandates that once you turn age 70½, you must start taking withdrawals from traditional individual retirement…

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) have long been considered a necessary evil. Regardless of income from other sources, the government mandates that once you turn age 70½, you must start taking withdrawals from traditional individual retirement accounts and generally for other qualified retirement plans and arrangements, which then become part of your taxable income.

The idea behind RMDs is that these tax qualified plans and arrangements are meant for retirement — not to leave as a legacy — so individuals need to start to draw down these assets and the government will collect the tax. And if there was any doubt that you need to pay attention to RMDs, note that the penalty for missing an RMD payment is a 50 percent excise tax penalty.

But further complicating sentiment about RMDs is the fact that many people find they don’t actually need the money from their RMDs. According to the recent Allianz Life RMD Options Study, eight in 10 high net worth consumers ages 65 to 75 believe they will not need all of their RMDs for day-to-day living expenses. This can leave them feeling conflicted about this money they don’t necessarily need, but are required to take. Adding salt to the wound, they will be taxed on the money they didn’t want in the first place.

No matter your sentiment about RMDs, there are some best practices to keep in mind before you hit the magic age of 70½:

— Plan ahead.

— Mitigate tax impacts.

— Determine how you will use the money.

Plan Ahead

Even if age 70½ seems a long way off, creating a strategy now for your RMDs can help prevent headaches down the road. If you haven’t already, talk with your financial professional about what your income may look like in retirement. Will you start to draw down your traditional IRAs and 401(k)s right away and delay taking Social Security? This will certainly impact what your RMDs will be once you turn 70½, and working with a financial professional who understands all the nuances but also has a broad view of your financial situation is important to making RMDs work for you.

They can also help you determine how to take your RMDs. It’s usually a manual process, and each separate IRA and plan has a designated amount you have to take. This can be complicated if you have multiple IRAs and 401(k)s (yes, even that one from your job 20 years ago that you forgot about). It’s important to note for some people that are still working at age 70½, RMDs for some qualified retirement plans may not need to start until you terminate employment.

A tax professional can help you calculate how much you need to take from each IRA and plan and help you create a strategy for doing so. For example, you can take your RMD amounts from each individual IRA, or calculate the total from all your traditional, SEP and SIMPLE IRAs that have not been annuitized, and just withdraw from one IRA. Be careful though — you must still take an RMD from each of your qualified plans (and there are exceptions, as always).

When your birthday falls in the calendar year can also play on a role in when and how you should take your RMDs.

If it sounds complicated, that’s because it is. There are many different factors to consider here, so talk to your financial professional for help with your RMD strategy.

Mitigate Tax Impacts

According to the study, the vast majority (95 percent) of people believe it is important to reduce taxes in retirement. Yet almost a third (32 percent) said they find it difficult to understand the impact RMDs might have on their taxes.

If you have put the majority of your savings into tax-deferred plans and arrangements, like a 401(k) or traditional IRA, you may be in store for some potentially large RMDs. But even if you won’t have a large RMD, you’ll want to understand what sort of taxes you’ll be expected to pay — especially if your RMD will bump you into a higher tax bracket. Your Medicare premiums could be affected as well — there are so many issues to consider.

A tax professional can also help you figure out what this additional income will mean when tax season rolls around. You may also want to get the name of a Medicare counselor from your financial professional.

Determine How You’ll Use the Money

If you fall into the group of people that won’t need the money for everyday expenses, you face the challenge of what to do with it. Most people want their RMDs to work with their financial goals — whatever they may be. Some choose to leave it as part of their estate, with older consumers more likely (58 percent) to want to leave a legacy — either to family, friends or a charity of their choice.

A majority (79 percent) wish they could use their RMDs in a way that allows their portfolio to grow. Reinvesting the money is a viable option and can offer benefits based on your risk tolerance. While some might want to aggressively invest in equities, others look to products such as annuities that can offer the opportunity to reinvest the money while still offering a level of protection.

RMDs can cause unneeded angst if not dealt with in an appropriate manner. That’s why working with a financial professional can help ease the process and make RMDs work for you rather than hinder you. In fact, of those who work with a financial professional, 77 percent feel they have gotten good advice from them about managing their RMDs.

As end-of-year financial planning discussions begin, start to think about how you’ll use your RMDs in a way that helps you meet your financial goals. Planning ahead now can make a huge difference when it comes time for the RMD withdrawals.

Disclosures: Purchasing an annuity within a retirement plan that provides tax deferral under sections of the Internal Revenue Code results in no additional tax benefit. An annuity should be used to fund a qualified plan based upon the annuity’s features other than tax deferral. All annuity features, risks, limitations, and costs should be considered prior to purchasing an annuity within a tax-qualified retirement plan. This content is for general educational purposes only. It is not, however, intended to provide fiduciary, tax or legal advice and cannot be used to avoid tax penalties or to promote, market, or recommend any tax plan or arrangement. Please note that Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, its affiliated companies, and their representatives and employees do not give fiduciary, tax or legal advice. Clients are encouraged to consult their tax advisor or attorney.

