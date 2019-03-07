How to Invest When You Owe the IRS

If you are an investor who will owe the IRS, you still have some options to put your money to work until your tax bill comes due. Many taxpayers would rather withhold too much money…

If you are an investor who will owe the IRS, you still have some options to put your money to work until your tax bill comes due.

Many taxpayers would rather withhold too much money from their paychecks and give the government a free loan. But if you have the money to pay the tax bill, don’t let your funds sit in a savings account with next-to-nothing interest, or invest in stocks that have the potential to tank before you need the money, experts say.

They offer the following ways to earn a few bucks on your money before you send it to the IRS for your tax bill:

— The Treasury’s inflation-protected securities.

— Exchange-traded funds.

— Municipal bonds.

— Certificates of deposit.

— Online savings accounts.

The Treasury’s Inflation Protected Securities

People can buy these bonds, also known as TIPS, directly from the U.S. Treasury, and they will earn interest that is paid semi-annually, says Jody D’Agostini, an advisor at AXA Equitable Advisors in the Washington D.C. area, but it’s also possible to invest in a TIPS exchange-traded fund or mutual fund.

Treasury securities are backed by the U.S. Treasury so they are safe investments, and they generally return between 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent annually, D’Agostini says.

You’ll get almost the same interest rate for a one-month U.S. Treasury note as you do for a five-year U.S. Treasury — currently 2.45 percent versus 2.53 percent respectively, says Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO at True Contrarian Investments, and you can purchase them either with a brokerage or TreasuryDirect.gov account. If you use the later, you’ll have a minimum holding period of 45 days.

Their advantage is that the interest is guaranteed by the U.S. government and it is completely free of state and local income taxes, though not federal. For residents of California and New York City with a combined 12 percent state and local tax bracket, the 2.45 percent current yield would be equivalent to 2.784 percent, Kaplan says.

Exchange-Traded Funds

Some ETFs, such as the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (ticker: FTSM), can be used as a cash alternative, Milan says, because it can be instantly liquid and doesn’t have a maturity date like a certificate of deposit.

“The ETF’s goal is to provide current income, consistent with capital preservation and daily liquidity and invests in short duration securities, primarily U.S. denominated, that are investment grade,” he says. Those include U.S. Treasury notes and short-term, floating rate corporate bonds, with a yield of about 2.68 percent and an additional 2.07 percent in capital appreciation over the past year.

Municipal Bonds

As certain requirements are met, the income from municipal bonds would be exempt from federal tax, says Mike Savage, CPA and CEO of 1-800Accountant in New York City. Some funds invest primarily in one state’s obligations, so depending on your residence, the income may also be tax-free at the state or local level too, he says.

Municipal bonds are a bit more risky due to the default risk, and if interest rates rise, the value of the bond may decrease, D’Agostini says. If you hold the bond to maturity, you will receive your entire investment plus the interest, so “the timeline must match the need for your money,” she says.

Unless you purchase directly through a broker or dealer, you can purchase shares in a municipal bond mutual fund or ETF. The iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ( SUB) returned 1.57 percent last year and is trading at about $105.59 a share, while the PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Actv ETF ( SMMU) returned 1.38 percent at $49.98 a share.

Certificates of Deposit

As long as the time period for which the CD is in effect ends before April 15, it can work as an option to grow money allocated to paying taxes. Some FDIC-insured CDs have as short as one-month maturities paying about 2.1 percent annually, or 0.175 percent per month, says Daniel Milan, investment advisor representative and managing partner of Cornerstone Financial Services in Birmingham, Michigan.

Online Savings Accounts

Online savings accounts are more conservative, but can give you higher interest rates than traditional banks. You can often find rates upward of 2 percent annually, and the FDIC backs up to $250,000 in any account, D’Agostini says.

A few to check out include Marcus Savings by Goldman Sachs, Barclays Online Savings, Synchrony Bank High-Yield Savings, and Ally Online Savings.

How to Invest When You Owe the IRS originally appeared on usnews.com