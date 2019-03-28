How to Invest If You Come Out of Retirement

The traditional model of leaving work behind at age 65 is getting a makeover. Seniors are increasingly choosing to unretire, returning to the workforce after a period of retirement. “Significant numbers of older people move…

The traditional model of leaving work behind at age 65 is getting a makeover. Seniors are increasingly choosing to unretire, returning to the workforce after a period of retirement.

“Significant numbers of older people move in and out of the workforce. Retirement isn’t necessarily permanent,” says Kathleen Mullen, a senior RAND economist, in a report that found 39 percent of current workers age 65 or older were previously retired.

Going back to work in the golden years is also a way to stay active in the later years, but it can change an investing approach.

“Unretiring may impact how you invest because you’ll have to plan for new income earned during a shorter life expectancy,” says Matt Rogers, director of financial planning at eMoney Advisor. “If you retire in your early 60s and then go back to work soon after, you can typically plan for a 20- to 25-year life expectancy,” which “might shift the degree of risk you’re willing to take.”

There are, however, some advantages to returning to work after retiring initially, such as employer-sponsored retirement plans.

“You once again will have the opportunity to contribute to tax-advantaged plans, such as traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as workplace plans, such as 401(k)s or 403(b)s,” says Clinton VanLinder, partner at The Wiser Financial Group. “Additionally, you may have an advantage by not needing to draw on these dollars in your retirement accounts.”

Returning to work after you’ve retired means taking a second look at your investment plan with these steps:

— Know why you’re returning to work.

— Check the time frame.

— Factor in taxes.

— Plan for Social Security benefits.

The ‘why’ matters. Why someone chooses to go back to work after retiring matters from an investment perspective.

“Normally, it would be assumed that you’re considering this because you are concerned that your savings and assets will not meet your long-term financial needs in retirement,” says Mark Farnan, president of Wisconsin-based Retirement Income Planning. The other assumption, he says, is that returning to work is a means of staying busy or finding personal or professional fulfillment.

Going back to work because if it’s a situation of being short on funds can be a good thing, Farnan says, since it allows supplementing savings with income. But “your financial and investment strategy will be dictated by whether or not you have sufficient funds in retirement.”

Experts say investors need to understand their cash flow needs and a budget can help them decide whether they need to make a shift with their investments. For instance, they may find that their liquidity needs have changed now that they have work-related income again.

Check your time frame. It’s also important to have a sense of how long to stay unretired when allocating assets.

“You may be able to become a little more aggressive, depending upon your overall level of risk tolerance, for the time frame you potentially would be returning to the workforce,” VanLinder says. “By being a little more aggressive, you may be able to add some return percentage points to your average annual returns over the course of the next few years while you’re back at work.”

Working in retirement could make market volatility easier to bear if the unretiree continues to lean in to stocks.

Mike McGrath, senior vice president and partner at EP Wealth Advisors in Valencia, California, says that if earned income covers living expenses for retirees, there’s more opportunity to weather market ups and downs while potentially earning a higher rate of return. “This, in theory, would then reduce the amount of time required to work as the portfolio values increase,” he says.

Whether to make that move depends on both market conditions and how comfortable someone coming out of retirement is with risk in their 60s, 70s and beyond.

Factor in taxes. Part of how to invest when returning back to the workforce from retirement centers on minimizing the tax liability. This is where asset location, not just allocation, becomes significant.

“One would assume your income tax rates would be higher if one goes back to work,” McGrath says. “However, this might be offset if someone has access to a new 401(k), as they would not have a requirement to take required minimum distributions from that account while they’re still working and contributing to it.”

Changing up an asset allocation to potentially allow for a higher risk return equation may prove less favorable, if the unretired investor is seeing big gains in a taxable account.

“Determining which types of accounts make the most sense for additional income and savings requires knowledge of the marginal tax rates while working versus marginal tax rates while retired,” Rogers says. “For most workers, they can only guess their future tax rates. But an advantage unretirees have is that they actually know their marginal tax rate during retirement.”

Rogers says that if someone is just starting a new job in retirement, it’s important to compare the current marginal tax rate to what can be expected in deciding which types of accounts make the most sense for tax-efficient investing.

Making additional contributions to a traditional IRA, for example, could yield a tax benefit if those contributions are deductible. However, required minimum distributions would still be required at age 70.5, even if the individual is still working.

Plan for Social Security. Coming out of retirement may influence Social Security plans if the investor has yet to begin taking benefits.

“The prevailing consensus is to take 4 percent from your investments and always delay Social Security until age 70 to maximize your payout,” says Kathleen Adams, partner at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors. At the same time, “it’s beneficial if you can reduce or eliminate retirement account withdrawals while you work.”

But it’s not always that simple, Adams says. Retired investors need to look at their age, health, liquidity and tax situation to determine when to take Social Security and how to coordinate it with other income and assets.

The “4 percent rule” recommends drawing down 4 percent of your assets each year in retirement to avoid running out of money, but Adams says it may not work for every investor.

“The 4 percent rule was developed using a 60/40 equity to bond portfolio when bonds were returning 5 to 6 percent, which we don’t see going forward,” she says. Adams says deciding when to take Social Security depends when the income is most needed — now or a few years down the line.

“If you’re working because you haven’t accumulated enough wealth to support a longer life, then it may be crucially important to let Social Security maximize and delay taking it,” Adams says.

As you plan to go back to work in retirement, consider getting professional advice with planning your investments.

“A good financial advisor can analyze how long your funds will last based on expenses and determine whether or not you will run out of money in retirement,” Farnan says.

