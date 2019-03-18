How to Have a Productive Summer Before Med School

For many incoming medical students, the summer before medical school is the last truly free summer that they have. For this reason, students usually take this time to enjoy themselves by traveling, resting and spending…

For many incoming medical students, the summer before medical school is the last truly free summer that they have. For this reason, students usually take this time to enjoy themselves by traveling, resting and spending time with loved ones.

However, some students may consider making more constructive use of their summer at the medical school they will be attending. Once students commit to an institution, they should figure out whether their institution offers an early prematriculation program and whether it makes sense to take part in it. Many schools offer summer prematriculation programs in one of two main flavors.

One type of such program is a one- to two-week course to help students, particularly those from nontraditional backgrounds, return to an academic setting and develop the skills to succeed medical school. For example, schools like the University of Washington School of Medicine offer a one-week enrichment program in the summer to help students transition to medical school.

A research-focused prematriculation program like the Yale University School of Medicine START@Yale program provide students with a mentored research experience, typically over a minimum of six weeks during the summer before they enter medical school.

There are also programs that students might start the summer before med school and follow them through their matriculation, such as Stanford University School of Medicine‘s Leadership in Health Disparities Program, which offers research opportunities, clinical mentorship and a two-year leadership seminar designed to grow students’ knowledge of the issue and the better understand the roles of physician leaders in eradicating it.

While many incoming medical students may be reluctant to cut their summer short, there are many benefits to participating in a pre-matriculation program. Incoming students who are years removed from their last academic class can take the opportunity to re-adjust to a classroom setting and re-develop the study skills in a low-stress environment.

Furthermore, students who place themselves in the medical school early can take time to adjust to their surroundings, especially if they are attending medical school in a new, unfamiliar location. They will have the opportunity to get to know their schools and faculty members, find mentors and establish a friend group well before the actual medical school starts.

Incoming students whose school offers research-oriented early matriculation programs should consider the fact that research productivity and publications can be important for future residency applications. For this reason, students can take the summer to conduct research and to explore whether they would be interested in competitive specialties such as dermatology, radiation oncology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, urology and other specialized fields, which often require numerous publications, high board scores and a demonstrated interest in medical school, so students can hit the ground running.

By participating in research activities, they can increase their chances of getting publications and get an early start to connect with research and clinical mentors to figure out whether a competitive specialty might be the right choice for them.

For most incoming medical students, the summer is the perfect time to unwind. However, for those who have the time and the desire to get a head start, participating in an early-matriculation program may help them to prepare for the rigors of medical school and set themselves up for future success.

