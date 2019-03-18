How to Find Tax Help for Free

If you have questions about tax filing, including available credits and deductions and how to fill out the new form to avoid a potential IRS audit, you may want to hire a tax preparer. But…

If you have questions about tax filing, including available credits and deductions and how to fill out the new form to avoid a potential IRS audit, you may want to hire a tax preparer. But if you’re on a stringent budget, that’s not always an easy proposition. Fortunately, there are a variety of resources that can help you answer pressing tax questions and even offer a step-by-step guide to filing.

Here’s how to find free tax help:

— Seek assistance from the IRS.

— Solicit help from AARP.

— Utilize the MilTax filing service.

— Turn to trustworthy online tax-filing websites.

For more information on each free tax-filing resource, read on.

Seek Assistance From the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service has several programs and services worth checking out, including the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program and Taxpayer assistance centers.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. “Generally, this service is offered to those who make $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited-English-speaking taxpayers,” says Josh Trubow, a certified financial planner with Sensible Financial Planning in Waltham, Massachusetts. Trubow has volunteered with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA.

“Volunteers are provided training and must be certified by the IRS before helping provide tax-preparation services,” Trubow says. “Each location may have their own rules to qualify for this free service, so I recommend calling the closest location to confirm that you qualify. Appointments are also highly recommended — and may be required, depending on location,” he adds.

Trubow also highly recommends using VITA if you’ve previously overpaid for tax filing and can’t afford it. He says he often heard from people who had their taxes done for hundreds of dollars. “They were so happy to save that expense by using the free service we offered,” he says.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly. To be eligible for help from this program, you need to be age 60 or older. Typically, you can find TCEs and VITAs at locations such as a nonprofit, a local college or university, a community center or a library. You can find the locations of TCEs and VITAs by visiting irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep.

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers. Taxpayers can make a phone call and set up an appointment at a local IRS office to get some help with any tax questions they have that can’t be resolved over the phone, or pinpoint a center location on the IRS website. “The IRS recommends that taxpayers read Publication 3676-B to know what to bring to one of these appointments,” says Jeffery Schneider, an enrolled agent, certified tax resolution specialist and owner of SFS Tax & Accounting Services in Stuart, Florida.

You’ll need to bring all of your W-2s and 1099 forms, any information that can be used for deductions and credits and proof of identification. At your appointment, you can get assistance with preparing a variety of forms, including Form 1099-G (for unemployment benefits) or Form 1099-R (for IRA distributions). However, you may not be able to receive assistance if you have a more complicated tax situation, and you need help completing Form 8606 (for a nondeductible IRA) or certain sections of Form 8962 (for premium tax credits).

The Taxpayer Advocate Service. If you’re having a different kind of problem with your taxes — that is, maybe you can’t pay your taxes due to financial problems — you may want to check out the Taxpayer Advocate Service, or TAS. This is an independent organization within the IRS. If you have a problem with a tax levy or lien, you might want to go to the TAS. There are TAS offices in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Solicit Help From AARP

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has been around for over 50 years and offers free tax preparation service until April 15. “Taxpayers do not need to be AARP members, and there’s no age requirement to get assistance,” Trubow says.

You can find where there’s an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide location by calling 1-888-227-7669 or by going to the AARP website.

Utilize the MilTax Filing Service

If you’re currently in the military or a spouse or a dependent child of someone who is in the military or has served in the military, you may be able to utilize the MilTax Filing Service, which offers round-the-clock help over the phone. The Military OneSource website can give you more information. You can schedule appointments through the MilTax Filing Service at a VITA office.

Turn to Trustworthy Online Tax-Filing Websites

Nowadays, there are a lot of online tax preparation websites that will let you do your taxes for free — such as Intuit’s TurboTax, Credit Karma Tax, TaxAct, TaxSlayer Simply Free and DIY Tax. H&R Block also has a free online tax-filing program.

Generally, these are “bare bones programs” that may not work if you have a complex tax return, according to Schneider. “And you are agreeing to be solicited in the future for their pay programs, but at least it is free,” he says.

The IRS also has its own online tax-filing website at IRS.gov/freefile. If you make less than $66,000, you’ll be using its Free File software. If you make more than $66,000, you will be directed to use Free File Fillable Forms, which is a free tool that’s available on any device that helps you enter your tax information and e-file your federal tax return.

Beware of Tax Scams

There are con artists who try to leverage the free tax help that exists into a money-making effort for themselves, where they’ll try to either trick you into parting with your money or using your personal information to steal your identity.

For instance, the IRS has reported that some criminals have used telephone numbers that appear to be coming from the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center. So, you need to be especially careful about picking up a phone call from someone you think is calling from the IRS.

The IRS website also points out that you’ll never get a phone call from them telling you that you owe taxes without first sending a bill in the mail. If it so happens that you have received a bill and you are getting a phone call, you’ll want to take down the person’s name and number — and then start doing your internet research and calling your local IRS office to see if the call was legitimate. And if you know you don’t owe money to the IRS, and someone claiming to be from the IRS calls and insists you owe money, just hang up.

How to Find Tax Help for Free originally appeared on usnews.com