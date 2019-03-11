How to File Back Taxes

Filing back taxes is an essential task if you’ve neglected to file previous years’ tax returns or filed them incorrectly. While completing overdue tax paperwork is never fun, it’s the best way to reduce fees,…

Filing back taxes is an essential task if you’ve neglected to file previous years’ tax returns or filed them incorrectly.

While completing overdue tax paperwork is never fun, it’s the best way to reduce fees, dodge penalties or even score a previous year’s tax refund. The longer you wait, the steeper fees and penalties you’ll owe and the less likely you are to still qualify to claim a refund or additional tax credits for which you may have qualified. Having unpaid taxes may also prevent you from qualifying for a loan such as a mortgage or higher education loan. Unpaid taxes can also result in a levy on your wages or federal tax lien.

“If you really haven’t filed (your taxes) before, you probably need to go back and do it, no matter how far back it goes,” says Mark Jaeger, director of tax development at tax software company TaxAct.

Don’t delay. Here’s what to know about filing back taxes:

— Collect your paperwork.

— Determine how you’ll file your back taxes.

— Be prepared to pay fees or penalties.

— Claim your refund.

— The IRS may file a return for you.

— Get relief from the IRS.

— Don’t forget your state return.

— Clean up your act.

Read on for additional information on each step.

Collect Your Paperwork

Before you file back taxes, make sure you have all the relevant tax forms for that tax year. Collect W-2s, 1099 tax forms and any other income or expense statements. You can contact a former employer or check your own records for missing forms. The IRS should also have a summary of the wage and income documents it received in what’s called a transcript. You’ll need to register online and verify your identity with the IRS or apply via mail before accessing this tax information.

Determine How You’ll File Your Back Taxes

You can seek the services of a professional tax preparer or use a tax software program, depending on the complexity of your tax-filing situation and comfort level with filing taxes.

TaxAct, for example, has online versions of its tax software stretching back three years, Jaeger says. If you need to file a return from an earlier year, however, you may need to use a downloadable CD version of its tax program.

If you have several years of back taxes to file, experts recommend filing them from oldest to newest. That way, you can apply any appropriate credits or carryovers, such as capital losses, to the subsequent tax year.

Keep in mind, too, that you’ll need to apply the tax code that was in effect for the year in which you earned the income, which can be confusing if you’re unfamiliar with expired tax law. “The tax return has to be prepared under the contemporaneous code that was in effect,” says Morris Armstrong, an enrolled agent in Cheshire, Connecticut.

Be Prepared to Pay Fees or Penalties

If you owe taxes, you’ll pay penalties and fees on the unpaid portion of your tax bill. If you don’t file by the tax-filing deadline, you’ll owe a failure-to-file penalty of 5 percent of the unpaid bill per month, which maxes out at 25 percent. You may get hit with a failure-to-pay penalty of 0.5 percent of unpaid taxes each month your bill goes unpaid. If both fees apply, the maximum penalty is 5 percent each month. Interest will continue to accrue on the unpaid amount and compound daily until you pay off the bill.

Because the failure-to-file penalty is more than the failure-to-pay penalty, experts recommend always filing your return, even if you can’t afford to close out your tax bill by April 15. “Don’t get yourself behind because it can be extremely costly,” says Scott B. Kaplowitch, certified public accountant and managing partner at Edelstein & Company LLP.

Claim Your Refund

Scoring a tax refund you’re owed is a strong reason to file back taxes. If you’re filing a return that’s less than three years overdue, you should still be able to claim your refund.

The IRS May File a Return for You

If you don’t file a tax return before it’s due, the IRS may file a substitute return for you. This substitute is generally a raw deal and won’t give you credit for deductions or exemptions you may have been eligible to receive. If you file your own tax return, the IRS will typically amend your account to include the more generous figures, according to the IRS.

Get Relief From the IRS

If high fees and tax bills have you worried about filing your overdue tax returns, keep in mind that there are programs that offer relief from your tax bill.

For example, taxpayers may be able to get on a payment plan, also called an installment agreement, in which they repay their tax bill during an extended time frame. These payment plans may come with interest and penalties, which will accrue until the total amount is repaid. A less common option is an offer in compromise, which allows filers to settle their debt for less than the full amount owed. Filers can head to the IRS website for instructions and forms necessary to apply for a payment plan or an offer in compromise.

Don’t Forget Your State Return

If you’re filing back taxes on the federal level, don’t neglect your state return, Armstrong says. “If you file a lot of returns with the federal government, the state will know about it, and they’ll come after you,” he says. Make sure you file state returns and pay any necessary fees, penalties and taxes owed to truly close out your bill.

Clean Up Your Act

Taxpayers who neglect to file their returns may be procrastinating as they navigate divorce or deal with other emotional and psychological roadblocks, Kaplowitch says. But now that you’re on the road to filing your back taxes, don’t let those hurdles trip you up in the future. Work with a tax preparer who keeps you accountable or find another way to make sure you’re not skipping this essential paperwork. “Get them done and get them filed,” Kaplowitch says. “Clean yourself up and move on.”

