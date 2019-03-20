How to Evaluate Funds that Invest in Women 

Investing in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that promote environmental, social and governance policies allows people to try and align their investments with their values — that includes investing in women. A growing amount of…

Investing in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that promote environmental, social and governance policies allows people to try and align their investments with their values — that includes investing in women.

A growing amount of data show that ESG-focused investments can perform just as well or even better than traditional investments, letting people do good socially and financially. That’s true for funds focusing on environmental and corporate governance factors, in which there are plenty of easy-to-quantify metrics. The data are less robust for funds focusing on improving social outcomes, such as those that purport to highlight women’s issues.

That lack of data hasn’t stopped fund issuers from creating investments geared toward women, as more women invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. In fact, some research shows women are more likely to choose socially responsible investments.

But fund managers say it takes a bit more than simply choosing an investment marketed as gender-equitable to know that the fund does what it says does. The good news is that market observers say it’s getting easier. Here are a few aspects to know about gender-equitable investments:

— Data are starting to improve.

— There are now gender-equity funds tools.

— Funds with this focus can be expensive.

[Infographic: Investing Barriers Women Face.]

Data Improvements

Ben Thornley, managing partner at Tideline, an impact investment consulting firm, says getting data that measure gender-equity concepts and having someone with the expertise to understand the material of those policies on an investment has been difficult. He says there hasn’t been much data available on this topic from the typical ESG data providers like MSCI and Sustainalytics.

But this is beginning to change. He says governmental and independent groups are now collecting data and creating programs with gender impact in mind. Examples are Equileap, an independent social venture that advocates for gender-equal workplaces, the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles and U.S. Agency for International Development’s partnership with Mennonite Economic Development Associates, which recently created the “Gender Equality Mainstreaming Framework,” a pilot program to support companies and investors to improve women’s empowerment within business operations.

“There are people who are really deep in this, and they have started to figure that out,” Thornley says. “There is a growing body of research that can validate the link between certain metrics and data, both the gender performance of an investment, but also, frankly, its investment performance.”

Some of that research includes looking at policies ranging from places that provide women entrepreneurs access to capital, gender-equitable leadership, reduce pay disparity issues, any defined maternity leave and other wide-ranging issues. Thornley says this research studies how companies are operating to determine if the firms are being proactive and how it leads to a stronger financial performance.

He admits this data is harder for a regular investor to find and understand, which is why retail investors are better off using mutual funds and ETFs. But retail investors can’t just pick a nice-sounding fund and be done with it.

It takes reading the prospectus to know what research the fund manager is using, Thornley says.

“Look at the investment, look at the kind of data and research they’re using,” he says. “Look at that research provider. At about that point in the process, you should have a much clearer sense of whether it is authentic and serious.”

[See: 11 Great Investing Tips for Women]

Gender-Equity Funds Tools

Because data around gender was so thin, Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow, a California-based nonprofit shareholder advocacy group focused on ESG, says his group worked with Equileap to compile more information about corporate gender policies, including policies like training, career development, safety at work, human rights and other issues.

“For a long time, the only databases we could find were about women on (corporate) boards, and we didn’t feel like that was a good proxy for gender equality,” Behar says.

His group recently created a gender-equality funds tool that analyzes mutual funds and ETFs, taking into account these different gender attributes and giving each fund a score. The database also compares the fund to a broader Morningstar benchmark, like the S&P 500, to see how the fund’s returns stack up. He says it’s one way to give more transparency on whether a fund is accomplishing its goals.

He says shareholder advocacy puts pressure on companies to disclose their gender-equity policies.

“Investors think this is material and (policies) don’t count if they’re not publicly disclosed,” he says.

Ethan Powell, founder of Impact Shares, a nonprofit ETF provider, says there needs to be a movement away from arbitrary ideas of what gender-equity looks like, to what makes a firm a good corporate citizen. Some of the new research focuses on that idea.

“The focus needs to be less outcomes-oriented and more an indication to commit to empower people of all kinds because it creates a stronger company, a stronger society … and less group think,” he says.

[Read: Women Can Close the Gender Wealth Gap by Investing]

Gender Funds Can Be Expensive

Kate Huntington is the managing director of research at Athena Capital Advisors, says investors need to think about their objectives and what they’re trying to achieve when evaluating gender-focused funds.

“Are you seeking to align your portfolio with your values in terms of gender,” she asks. “Secondly, are you trying to capture the performance benefits associated with gender? And third, do you want to use your capital to empower women?”

She says some publicly available mutual funds do all three, especially if the fund has a manager who uses strategies to incorporate shareholder engagement and proxy voting.

When investors are researching funds, Huntington says people should look at the size of assets under management and fees. Some newer ETFs have higher costs because their assets under management are low.

Huntington points out even bigger ETFs and mutual funds in terms of assets like SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity ETF (ticker: SHE) and the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund ( PXWIX) have fees that are higher than the super low-cost ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY) that simply invest in a broad stock market index.

SHE has an expense ratio of 0.2 percent ($20 for every $10,000 invested), while PXWIX has an expense ratio of 0.56 percent. By comparsion, SPY’s expense ratio is 0.09 percent.

“You are paying for that additional analysis,” she says.

Huntington says there’s a big push by active investors to get companies to adopt better practices in terms of getting more women on corporate boards and executive suites and to be more transparent on pay between genders and ethnic groups.

Huntington says when considering investments, whether its funds or individual stocks, try to look beyond simply headcounts and what is the overall company culture.

“Look at if they’re taking a more comprehensive approach to how women are supported and treated in the workplace,” she says. “That can’t be done with just counting them at one point in time.”

More from U.S. News

7 Socially Responsible ETFs for Investors of All Stripes

7 Robo Advisors for Socially Responsible Investors

7 of the Best Socially Responsible Funds

How to Evaluate Funds that Invest in Women originally appeared on usnews.com