How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account

For most American consumers, cashing a check is simple — they simply deposit it at their bank’s ATM or through a teller. But according to a 2017 survey from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, approximately…

For most American consumers, cashing a check is simple — they simply deposit it at their bank’s ATM or through a teller. But according to a 2017 survey from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, approximately 25 percent of U.S. households either don’t have bank accounts or often rely on alternative channels for financial services, such as check-cashing or payday lending. If you fall into this category and you’re wondering where to cash a check, fortunately there are some affordable options.

[Read: 5 Banking Blunders You Don’t Want to Make.]

Here are some options for cashing a check if you don’t have a bank account:

— Go to the check-issuing bank.

— Visit a retailer.

— Try a payday lending store.

— Pick up a payroll debit card.

— Consider a prepaid card account.

— Open a checkless overdraft-free debit card account.

— Shop around.

Go to the Check-Issuing Bank

A bank will only cash a check for a non-customer if a check is issued by that specific bank. Even then, the non-customer could face a check-cashing fee, which varies from bank to bank. For instance, TD Bank charges $7 whenever a non-customer wants to cash a TD Bank check. Meanwhile, Citibank doesn’t impose a fee when a non-customer wants to cash a Citibank check under $5,000. And some banks will impose a percentage. For instance, Fifth Third Bank will charge 1 percent of the check amount (with a $4 minimum and a $25 maximum).

More often than not, a non-customer will be persuaded to open an account with the bank to avoid paying the fee.

Visit a Retailer

Major retailers, such as Walmart and some supermarket chains, offer check-cashing services, which often cost less than those available at check-cashing stores and banks. “My advice for cashing a check when you don’t have a bank is to go to Walmart. Their system is simple. You’ll pay up to $4 for all printed checks up to $1,000 and up to $8 for all printed checks between $1,000.01 and $5,000,” says J.R. Duren, a personal finance analyst and senior editor at the consumer reviews site HighYa.com. “The fees are very reasonable for any check amount and much better than check-cashers who may charge a percentage plus a fee,” he adds.

Try a Payday Lending Store

Payday lending stores generally offer check-cashing services, and while using a check-cashing service at a payday lending store is better than taking out a payday loan, it may be most advantageous to cash a check elsewhere.

It’s a tough predicament to find yourself in, explains Adam Marlowe, principal experience officer at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, a credit union in Atlanta. “On one hand, sometimes check-cashing facilities are the easiest to receive services, but use caution because they charge a significant fee for their risk of cashing the check,” he says.

While some check cashers may impose a fee equivalent to a percentage of the check value, others may charge a flat fee in addition to a percentage fee. Also, keep in mind that for large checks, these check-cashing facilities can be expensive.

Pick Up a Payroll Debit Card

If you’re cashing a payroll check, Marlowe suggests checking with your employer, as many offer a type of debit card in which employees can easily load their payroll directly to the reusable card.

For instance, Walmart, Walgreens and Taco Bell offer payroll debit cards. However, there are some caveats to consider. For example, some may have hidden fees, some may impose overdraft fees and others may charge you for transferring money to another account, using an ATM or even an inactivity fee for not using the card frequently enough.

[Read: How to Switch Banks: A Step-by-Step Guide.]

Consider a Prepaid Card Account

As financial institutions and other companies find that a large portion of the American population is unbanked or underbanked, they have offered prepaid card accounts to cater to this consumer segment.

For example, Chase offers a prepaid card that lets you deposit checks at any Chase ATM for free, but the card has a $4.95 monthly service fee.

A company called Ingo Money works with a long list of prepaid cards to provide mobile check deposit for these card accounts. With the Ingo Money app, you can use your smartphone to take pictures of checks to deposit them into a prepaid account. There is a 1 percent to 4 percent fee for this service, depending on the check type (2 percent is standard) and a minimum fee of $5 per transaction. However, users will not pay a fee if they choose to wait 10 days for the funds to be deposited.

Open a Checkless Overdraft-Free Debit Card Account

Adam Rust, the managing director of WiseWage, a Durham, North Carolina-based nonprofit that enrolls unbanked workers into safe and affordable FDIC-insured bank accounts, highlights checkless overfraft-free debit card accounts as an affordable option. Rust has been working on issues related to unbanked consumers for almost a decade. “For the individuals who cannot get a bank account, my piece of advice would be to look again,” Rust says.

He says that just about anybody — even if you’ve been blacklisted by banks in the past — should be able to get a checkless overdraft-free debit card account. Some account options include KeyBank’s Hassle-Free Account and Citibank’s Access Account. “Not only is it the case that anyone will qualify for one of these accounts, but they usually have the ability to deposit a check with your smartphone,” Rust says.

What’s the catch? For certain accounts, you may have to pay a monthly maintenance fee, plus you won’t be able to write checks. If you can avoid the check-cashing stores, you should, Rust says. “It costs too much money to convert a paper check into cash. Indeed, they may pay more to convert cash to digital value later,” he says. “Along the way, they’ll be spending a lot of time to manage their money.”

[Read: 6 Predictions for Banking in 2019.]

Shop Around

Whatever you decide, as with every consumer spending decision, it is best to shop around to net the best price. If you frequently use alternative methods of cashing checks, you should research locations nearby for the cheapest fees, so you’ll know where to go whenever you’re in need of check-cashing.

Marlowe also suggests inquiring about options available with a local credit union. “Many offer free accounts as well as second chance accounts for consumers with challenging credit histories,” he says.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Save More in 2019

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

10 Ways to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/08/19: This article was originally published on February 20, 2015, and has been updated with new information.