How to Become a Visiting International Medical Student in the U.S.

During his final year as a medical student at the University of Balamand in Lebanon, Camille Hage had the opportunity to complete a clinical elective at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College in New York…

During his final year as a medical student at the University of Balamand in Lebanon, Camille Hage had the opportunity to complete a clinical elective at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He says one of the reasons he chose Weill Cornell was his desire to work in an emergency department in one of the busiest cities in the world.

“I got an amazing perspective on how medicine is applied in the States,” Hage says. He’s now pursuing a Master of Public Health at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Students who would like exposure to the U.S. health care system but are currently attending an overseas medical school have the option of becoming a visiting international medical student at a U.S. university. Visiting students can typically attend during their fourth or final year of medical school.

[Read: International Students: Get Into U.S. Medical Schools.]

Several U.S. medical schools accept visiting international medical students, such as the University of Alabama–Birmingham, Stanford University in California and the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.

Interest in visiting international medical student opportunities appears to be growing. Carrie Ashton, global visitors coordinator for the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor‘s Global REACH office, says in 2018 she received 859 requests to visit, up from 156 in 2010, with the majority coming from India and Pakistan.

Here are some things applicants to a visiting international medical student program in the U.S. should know.

Requirements. While requirements may vary, applicants to visiting international medical student programs typically must submit, at minimum, an official transcript, a CV or resume, scores from an English language test like the TOEFL or IELTS, and letters of recommendation from faculty and/or support from the dean of the home medical school.

Experts say students are required to have a B-1 temporary business visitor visa for electives less than six months and advise students consult with individual schools for a list of all requirements.

[Read: Flexibility Is Key for International Prospective Medical Students.]

“We ask that students apply six months in advance. They have to submit a packet of material for us to review and evaluate. They must be in their final year of medical school and be proficient in English. Electives are four weeks in duration,” says Madelon L. Finkel, professor of health care policy and research and director of the Office of Global Health Education at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Some schools like Tufts University in Massachusetts and Vanderbilt University in Tennessee only accept students from international schools with which they have formal agreements. The University of Michigan–Ann Arbor primarily accepts international visiting students from affiliated schools — two students per institution each year for an elective of one or two months from December through April, according to the school’s website.

Beyond requirements, prospective students should also consider costs, which can vary. At Yale University‘s program for visiting international medical students — which accepts about 100 students out of 450 to 500 applications a year — visitors can expect to pay $3,856 for a four-week clinical elective for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the Connecticut school’s website.

Benefits to being a visiting student. Experts say that visiting international medical students can gain a lot from the experience, including getting access to diverse clinical electives, experiencing firsthand how the American medical system operates and cultivating a greater international perspective on medicine.

“Welcoming these international visitors into our learning community is enriching not just for them, but also for our faculty and students who are able to work and learn alongside them,” Ashton says.

At U.S. universities, visiting international medical students can choose from clinical electives that may not be offered at their home schools. For instance, visiting students at Stanford can participate in up to three electives for a maximum of 12 weeks, such as clerkships in infectious diseases and advanced thoracic surgery, according to the school’s website. During various electives, students may be exposed to the latest advances in medical treatment and technology.

[Read: Keys for International Students Considering U.S. Medical Schools.]

An interest in ophthalmology led Natasha Baig, a medical student in her final year at Ziauddin University in Pakistan, to attend a monthlong clinical clerkship in 2017 at the University of Michigan’s Kellogg Eye Center.

“As an international student, the experience at Kellogg Eye Center is unparalleled. You can expect to spend your day amongst some of the most skillful, compassionate and inspiring medical professionals,” Baig says.

The ophthalmology visiting international medical student program accepts visitors from anywhere outside the U.S., says Donna Donato, administrative director for the Kellogg Eye Center for International Ophthalmology.

“Aside from time spent in the clinics, students are allowed to attend grand rounds once a week where research and advancements in ophthalmology are discussed, in an effort to nurture more well-rounded medical professionals,” Baig says. Grand rounds are presentation sessions on various topics related to research and clinical application attended by all departments, faculty and students, she explains.

Hage says there are multiple advantages to being an international student in an inviting and accepting environment, including that people tend to appreciate medical input that may differ from the norm in the U.S.

“From my side, I learned from the best in the field. I understood how truly medicine is universal,” Hage says, adding, “I fell in love with medicine even more.”

Searching for a medical school? Get our complete rankings of Best Medical Schools.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Medical School and What Is it Like?

Why It’s Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite Doctor Shortages

What a Fellowship Is and Why You Might Want One

How to Become a Visiting International Medical Student in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com