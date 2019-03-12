How Long Does It Take to Get a Master’s Degree?

With a full-time job and a then 3-year-old daughter, Falicia Hines of Madison, Wisconsin, knew she wanted a flexible master’s degree program that would allow her to control her own schedule. In addition to the…

With a full-time job and a then 3-year-old daughter, Falicia Hines of Madison, Wisconsin, knew she wanted a flexible master’s degree program that would allow her to control her own schedule. In addition to the area of study and strength of the school, one of the other factors she looked at when picking a program was how long it would take to get her master’s.

[Read: What Graduate School Is and Who Should Consider Attending.]

She found what she was looking for in an online master’s in strategic public relations program at George Washington University, where she could chip away at her classes on lunch breaks, nights and weekends. By taking two classes a semester, it took her about 20 months to complete the program.

“It was very much designed for people who are working full time,” says Hines, who received her master’s from George Washington in May 2017. “While I had friends and colleagues successfully go through a more traditional part-time MBA program while working full time, I found through research that this program was the best for me to be able to balance my career and family while investing in my education.”

The number of people seeking master’s degrees increased by 66 percent between the 2000-2001 school year and 2015-2016, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.

Yet there is “a tremendous range” in how long it can take to get a degree, says Sean Gallagher, executive director at the Center for the Future of Higher Education and Talent Strategy at Northeastern University, especially as universities have adapted graduate education to meet the needs of working professionals like Hines, offering more part-time, online and flexible options.

Master’s Degree Credit Requirements

Master’s degree programs can vary from intensive, full-time programs that take only a year to complete, to part-time programs that can take five years or longer, Gallagher says.

“There’s more flexibility and many more options compared to the master’s programs of 20 years ago, or say, even five to 10 years ago, with the continued growth in online education,” he says.

Programs are increasingly trying to cater to all types of students by providing more options. These include:

— Intensive, full-time, one-year programs.

— Part-time degree programs.

— “4+1” programs, where a student can earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in five years.

Adam Fein, vice president for digital strategy and innovation at the University of North Texas, says the average master’s program requires 32 to 36 credit hours, which translates to about eight to 10 courses. But some master’s programs require as many as 60 credits.

How long it will take a student to complete the requirements depends on whether he or she is full time or part time; studying continuously or taking breaks.

Fein says it’s not uncommon for master’s students to take a break for a semester for life events, such as getting married or a job promotion that requires more focus at work, which can add to the amount of time the program takes.

Most programs have limits on how long you can take to get a master’s degree, maxing out at five to seven years, he says.

Flexibility of Master’s Programs

The classic master’s degree model of “going to graduate school,” where someone stops working and focuses on being a full-time student, often takes about two years, Gallagher says.

But now part-time master’s students make up almost as much of the market as full-time students. The share of master’s students who study part time is 43 percent, according to the most recent numbers from the National Center for Education Statistics.

[Read: Decide Between Part-Time, Full-Time Online Degree Programs.]

Online programs are also still gaining ground. As of fall 2016, more than one-third of total graduate students participated in distance education, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Hines says her program was expected to take 24 months, but she managed to complete it in a little under two years by taking courses continuously, including summers, and taking advantage of an opportunity that allowed her to get credit for a course through her work experience.

“We all had the option to work closely with our adviser and professors to determine if we could customize our course load and schedule to finish earlier, which is what I did,” she says.

Microcredentials, which allow students to get a certificate in a particular topic area first and stack them toward a degree, are growing in popularity, Gallagher says. For instance, by taking three classes in accounting to get an initial certificate one can build upon, students are making a shorter time commitment, while potentially forging a pathway to a master’s degree because the credits can be “stacked up” toward a degree later on.

“That becomes a much easier on-ramp,” Gallagher says. “They can try before they buy.”

Fein adds, “The key for higher education institutions is providing flexibility. We can’t assume anything about the student. We need to have options for them by making sure things are stackable and flexible.”

[Read: 6 Occupations That Typically Require a Master’s Degree.]

Jobs that require a master’s degree are the fastest-growing segment of the economy among education classes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects occupations with an entry level degree of a master’s are expected to grow at a rate of 13.8 percent between 2014 and 2024.

The good news is you no longer need to drop out of the workforce and forego a salary to gain a master’s degree, Gallagher says.

“You can actually do both,” Gallagher says. “And not only can you do both, but today there are more models where your work, and the projects you work on in your degree, will be much more intertwined.”

More from U.S. News

U.S. News Data: How Long It Takes to Earn an Online Master’s Degree

How to Find Free Money for Grad School

Weigh Good, Bad Reasons to Earn a Graduate Degree Abroad

How Long Does It Take to Get a Master’s Degree? originally appeared on usnews.com