How B-School Partnerships in the Business Community Can Land You a Job

Maxwell Kushner-Lenhoff landed his first job at Dow Chemical after earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry from Yale University. In just four years, he became communications manager in the office of the chairman and CEO, but Kushner-Lenhoff aspired to move into business management in the clean-technology sector.

He looked for an MBA program that would both “fill in the gap in my skill set” and offer hands-on experience. He found it at the University of California–Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, a major hub for renewable energy entrepreneurship. In a course called Cleantech to Market, five- or six-person teams, each including MBA students, science and engineering Ph.D.s, and others, such as law or policy students, are matched with an entrepreneur, a startup or researchers looking to launch a clean-tech product.

During the fall semester, students conduct intensive market research into their assigned product, culminating in a 100-page commercialization study and a December symposium where they present their findings and recommend how to bring each offering to market. In the past decade, more than 300 researchers and startup founders have been matched with student teams that worked on 74 technologies, 43 of which ended up being commercialized. Half of those are already profitable or generating revenue.

Kushner-Lenhoff led a team that worked with startup MICROrganic Technologies to conduct an intensive analysis to determine the best early markets for its clean-tech wastewater treatment solution, which eliminates 60 percent of a typical plant’s wastewater treatment energy use. His experience with the company — which is now focusing on the food-and-beverage manufacturing market based on his team’s work — helped Kushner-Lenhoff hone the skills he needed to redirect his career.

After graduating from Haas in 2018, he was hired as a global supply chain manager for battery materials at Tesla in Palo Alto, California. Kushner-Lenhoff says the course “prepared me for a lot of the work that I currently do, from building a financial model for a new technology to leading an interdisciplinary team.”

Haas reflects a trend of business schools carving out roles as anchors in their communities. Fostering relationships with a range of entities, from startups and Fortune 1000 companies to government agencies and nonprofits, schools are creating opportunities for students to involve themselves in local economies, particularly through consulting and entrepreneurial courses.

The collaborations are a win-win for everyone, says Juliane Iannarelli, senior vice president and chief knowledge officer at AACSB International, which accredits business schools. “These programs give students experience, and the business or nonprofit receives perspective and expertise that they wouldn’t otherwise have the resources for.”

This fall, Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business will roll out a redesigned curriculum for its part-time MBA program. All students will have to complete a three-credit consulting gig with an Indianapolis company. The exercise is a domestic version of an offering from Kelley’s online MBA curriculum in which students serve as consultants to small businesses in emerging economies like Myanmar and Chile via Skype for 11 weeks and then in person for one week.

In Indianapolis, students will be matched with companies in five industries that drive the regional economy — high tech, health care, supply chain and logistics, advanced manufacturing, and commercial real estate — as well as startup enterprises that operate in economically challenged areas. Students might conduct market research to vet a new opportunity, develop an operational plan to move into a new geographic market or redesign workflow in a factory.

The days of faculty solely lecturing to classes are numbered, says Phil Powell, Kelley’s associate dean of academic programs. “We’re going to throw our students in the real world and coach them on how to deliver value. That’s what companies are asking for.”

Last fall, part-time MBA candidate Dave Nachand, 31, got a taste of that new paradigm when he signed up for the new Kelley pilot consulting course and worked at Indianapolis manufacturer Allison Transmission. With a faculty coach, Nachand and a team of four fellow students conducted research and analysis in Allison’s defense division. The students were treated like external consultants.

Says Pat Morello, executive director of defense programs at Allison, “We started off with a set of requirements, and they came back and gave us a project proposal and the resources they needed to accomplish it. They actually had a good mix of short- and midterm recommendations that we could implement right away,” like using statistical analysis software packages to capture every government solicitation in their space.

Nachand admits that the three-month project, which wrapped up last October, required a major commitment. “There was a lot of information to take in. We were scrolling through government guidelines for the first month,” he says. He and his teammates, all of whom have full-time jobs, and some, young families, had to carve time out of their already hectic schedules.

But in the end, it was worth it. “I took it on because I wanted to grow my consulting skills and grow my career that way,” he says. He hopes to move into a consulting role with his current employer or get a job with a consulting firm when he graduates this summer.

Plus, working with a local company was important to him. “Indiana is a good manufacturing state — something we take pride in. You want to be a part of that; you want to have a sense of belonging.”

Some programs are geared to area industry clusters. The Washington University in St. Louis Olin Business School, for example, has become an innovation hub for St. Louis, which has been on the losing end of globalization in recent years.

Once home to the highest per capita number of Fortune 500 companies of any U.S. city, St. Louis has seen an expansion of its “eds and meds” — education and health care — sectors, notes Olin academic director for entrepreneurship Cliff Holekamp.

Olin is helping to bolster those sectors, and others, with various programs and initiatives. The school currently touts several courses in which students do pro bono consulting projects to assist local small businesses, startups and nonprofits in these fields. In yet another course, the Hatchery, students learn how to research, model and launch startups themselves.

Abby Cohen, 28, a leader in the city’s medical startup community, says the school “is a huge evangelist for entrepreneurs in St. Louis.” As a biomedical engineering undergrad, she explored the potential for a smartphone-connected device that measures lung function for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the Hatchery.

She credits the coursework, Olin incubators and feedback from mentors with helping her secure the startup funds and connections to angel investors needed to successfully launch her company, Sparo, with co-founder Andrew Brimer, another Washington University graduate.

Olin also participates in the Cortex Innovation Community. The 200-acre site, co-founded by WashU and other institutions, is located 4 miles east of campus and has the city’s highest concentration of bioscience and tech companies, with lab and shared office space. Some Olin courses are held at Cortex, including a lab on cybersecurity and defense entrepreneurship.

While some incubators are situated on campus, Cortex was intentionally not. “We want students to get off campus and into the St. Louis community,” Holekamp says. “That’s how they build a network here and end up staying.”

It’s these sorts of programs that prospective students may overlook when comparing MBA programs.

“On the surface there can be a fair amount of similarities,” Iannarelli says. “But often where the differentiation comes in are extracurricular activities and the way a school connects them to the local community.” She suggests students find out if faculty are involved in research centers or industries that resonate with their interests.

Connecting with the local community could mean a better job upon graduation.

“The best way to rise above the competitive pack is to distinguish yourself with internships and experiential engagements,” Holekamp says. “Local entrepreneurial firms provide students opportunity for greater impact on the organization, thus enriching the quality of their work experiences. This helps students develop more compelling personal narratives” with which to compete for opportunities at top international firms.

It can also lead to job offers from the local firms where students were engaged, he says — often at higher seniority levels than where they might otherwise have been placed.

“Your local business community is your students’ sandbox, so it’s really important for the quality of the student experiences to have as high quality a sandbox as possible,” Holekamp says.

