How an MBA Can Pay Off for Entrepreneurs

Angelise Hadley, 29, was in the thick of starting EmbraceBox, a hair products subscription service for little girls with curly hair, when she realized how little she knew about the “moving parts” of running a…

Angelise Hadley, 29, was in the thick of starting EmbraceBox, a hair products subscription service for little girls with curly hair, when she realized how little she knew about the “moving parts” of running a company: developing a marketing strategy, picking an e-commerce platform and handling accounting, budgeting and taxes.

Neither her science business degree from the University of Notre Dame nor her day job as a human resources consultant had given her the right skill set. So she headed to the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas–Austin, where she’s concentrating in entrepreneurship and product management and will graduate with an MBA in May 2019.

McCombs attracts entrepreneurially minded students with the city’s vibrant startup environment and because of the school’s resources, says Assistant Dean Tina Mabley. These include summer fellowships and work space for MBA students engaged in launching a startup, competitions for seed money and an extensive network of alumni mentors.

“While you’re here, it’s two years of focusing on your business, which you wouldn’t have a chance to do working full time,” says Hadley, who has a job lined up after she graduates, but plans to continue bootstrapping her business. In a few years, she hopes to be working exclusively on her company. “I foresee getting to a point where I will need outside investment, and I’ll be in a much stronger position to speak to investors” with an MBA in hand, she says.

[Read: 3 Reasons Future Entrepreneurs Need an MBA, and 1 Exception.]

For many would-be entrepreneurs, investing in a graduate business education can be a worthwhile pursuit, yielding strong returns in knowledge, contacts with classmates and alumni — who may become investors or collaborators — and easier access to resources and capital.

Brook Stroud, 31, was one student who found the benefits exceeded the costs. Stroud and his brother had spent four years starting and running a company that imported men’s accessories from Argentina. “We had a successful product, but we didn’t understand financials and operations and cash flow,” he says.

So Stroud enrolled in the full-time two-year MBA program at McCombs. He knew his instincts had been correct when, after taking a business negotiations class, he realized he and his brother could have gotten a better price when they sold their company.

Stroud will graduate this May with a concentration in finance, but he has already launched his second venture — a beverage company called Somerset — using money and resources from winning the school’s Entrepreneur Summer Fellowship.

“So many people want to help,” he says of McCombs’ faculty and students. “I’m paying to be here, but I’m getting value back.” Another McCombs bonus: Three fellow students were approved to earn independent study credit by working on the Somerset launch.

The University of California–San Diego’s Rady School of Management specializes in turning scientists and engineers into entrepreneurs with full-time evening and weekend MBA programs. The skills Rady offers in areas like finance, business analytics, sales and marketing are critical for students to succeed in the global innovation-driven economy.

“It doesn’t matter how great the technology is if there’s no customer,” says Lada Rasochova, managing director of the Rady Venture Fund and executive director of the California Institute for Innovation and Development at Rady, which manages four university accelerators.

Suman Kanuganti, 38, already had a master’s in robotics from the University of Missouri and had held several corporate computer engineering positions when he decided to pursue an MBA at Rady. While attending evening classes part time, he dreamed up Aira, a subscription guidance service for the blind that combines remote support staff with Google Glass technology to help clients navigate daily tasks whenever they call for help.

[Read: 5 Questions to Ask When Choosing an MBA Entrepreneurship Program.]

“I used my time at Rady to do my market research on this idea, because I only knew one person,” the legally blind friend whose input inspired him originally. “Technologists are always falling in love with the technology and not solving a problem economically. My business education gave me a broader understanding of how things work and how to reach the right people.”

Rady’s unique three-course Lab to Market sequence, required of all MBA students, has each student take a specific technological innovation through market research and feasibility studies, and then develop a business case, a business plan and a go-to-market strategy.

After fulfilling the course requirements, Kanuganti used the same process to develop the business plan for Aira, which earned him two more credits and entry into Rady’s StartR accelerator, a six-month program that provides students and teams with early-stage companies mentoring, workshops, co-working space, grants up to $5,000 and connections to other funding sources. Aira formally launched in 2014 with Kanuganti as CEO. The company now has 54 employees and has raised some $30 million in venture capital.

Most top schools also offer entrepreneurs more streamlined or flexible options, alternative master’s programs or even mini- or micro-MBAs, targeting specific knowledge gaps. Harvard Business School, for example, offers a $950, four-week online certificate course in Entrepreneurship Essentials that provides an accelerated look at basics like how to find ideas and build and finance a business.

Along with its standard two-year offerings, Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management offers a one-year master’s in entrepreneurship, either on campus or online, which includes some standard MBA program introductions to accounting, finance and marketing but focuses more on courses for entrepreneurs who can choose from four different tracks: New Venture Creation, Corporate Entrepreneurship, Family Business and Social Entrepreneurship.

The one-year program may be better for those with “a strong business background from their undergraduate work,” says Alexander McKelvie, professor of entrepreneurship and associate dean for undergraduate and master’s education.

Increasingly, schools like Babson College, the University of Southern California and the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor are attracting budding entrepreneurs with their business accelerators, incubators or “hatcheries.” At Michigan, students don’t need to be enrolled for a business degree to take advantage of the resources of the Ross School of Business.

Anyone involved in the Michigan ecosystem — undergraduates, graduate students, alumni and community members — can benefit from Ross’ resources for entrepreneurs, including legal advice, internships, networking groups and events. Startup capital is also available via the Wolverine Venture Fund and the Desai Accelerator, a joint venture between Ross and Michigan’s College of Engineering, which is also open to innovative tech-enabled startups unconnected to the school.

Students in undergraduate programs for any field — engineering, computer science, public health, design, even theater — can take courses at Ross for credit toward their degrees, and the university emphasizes cross-disciplinary programs. “We are working toward everyone being an entrepreneur,” says a university spokeswoman, Megha Krishnan.

[Read: Consider Business Schools That Provide Work Experience.]

Elisabeth Michel, 29, who received a master’s in public health from Michigan in 2017, knew she not only wanted to address health equity, but also to be an entrepreneur. “I was very intentional about taking courses outside the school of public health,” Michel says, and she benefited from Ross classes on strategy, supply chains and organizational leadership.

A startup opportunity occurred sooner than she expected. After some brainstorming, she and two fellow Michigan students focused on the challenge for patients and their families to create timely advance care directives, which spell out an individual’s care wishes at the end of life. Often these directives are not available when needed, and their absence can create extra suffering for patients and families and vastly increase costs for health care providers and insurers.

Michel and her two co-founders, Ann Duong, 26 — who has a master’s in health informatics, a joint program between the School of Public Health and the School of Information — and Brandon Keelean, 27 — who has a Master of Design from Michigan’s Stamps School of Art & Design — developed a web application to help patients and their family members create directives that meet the legal requirements in their state and are accessible by medical providers, family members and others.

The three launched their company, named Canopy, in 2017, with Michel serving as CEO, Duong as chief technology officer and Keelean as chief design officer.

As well as Ross classes in areas like marketing, supply chain management, negotiating and business strategy, Canopy’s founders received free legal services through Michigan Law’s Entrepreneurship Clinic and tapped the school’s entrepreneurs-in-residence for advice on sales, business plan development, and financial modeling and projections.

They also raised enough startup money, through the Desai Accelerator and pitch competitions, to work full time on the company. They will market the application to health systems, health insurers and employers.

Michel believes the resources and great learning experiences that Ross enabled have boosted the chances that Canopy will succeed. “Entrepreneurship sounds sexy, but people don’t talk about the challenges,” she says. “If you don’t have a foundation to stand on, it’s a hard road.”

Getting a Winning Start

David Gilboa, co-founder and co-CEO at Warby Parker, the now famous eyewear company, had lost his glasses while traveling and was upset at the high cost of replacing them. That led to a discussion with three first-year business school classmates at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School about how to make eyewear affordable and the formation of a business school startup team.

In 2008, the team entered Wharton’s Business Plan Competition, now the Startup Challenge. They were knocked out in the semifinals, which motivated them to prove the judges wrong, says Gilboa, who was then 28. They took the feedback and adapted their plan to build out the company.

In 2010, funded with their savings, investments from friends and family, and $2,500 from the Wharton Venture Initiation Program’s Snider Seed Award, the founders established Warby Parker initially as an online business. Now valued at about $1.7 billion, it employs more than 1,700 people and has nearly 100 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Today, many future entrepreneurs like Gilboa are testing their startup dreams by entering B-school competitions. While the structure varies from school to school, the strongest competitions tend to be nestled in incubators and entrepreneurial or degree programs that offer a range of resources and facilities for students to refine concepts, build management teams, work with mentors and connect with venture capital funds.

At the University of California–Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, roughly 60 teams of up to six students enter the Knapp Venture Competition. In the spring, 25 semifinal teams participate in Venture Review Night, where they get feedback from faculty, students, staff and alumni who have worked in venture capital or venture capital-backed companies and/or who are subject-matter experts in specific disciplines like biotech and fintech. Finalists get coaching on their presentations and introductions or referrals to potential funders and other resources.

The competition culminates in mid- to late May, when members of the UCLA and Los Angeles entrepreneurial ecosystems gather to watch the finalists give 15-minute presentations and engage in 10-minute question-and–answer sessions with the judges. Last year’s finalist teams were awarded a total of $100,000.

The benefits of these competitions go beyond the access to resources, mentoring and proximity to VC communities. The process forces students to really examine whether their ventures have the right stuff to thrive over the long term.

While pursuing his MBA at Columbia Business School, Oliver Noteware, a former Marine Corps infantry officer, co-founded a virtual reality training company focused on first responders called Street Smarts VR. In 2018, Noteware, 31, entered a competition for startup funding through Columbia’s Eugene M. Lang Entrepreneurial Initiative Fund. In the final round, Noteware fielded the judges’ questions for his team. The most important: What would his business look like in five years?

Noteware says he realized that sharing his thought process “was more important than my answer.” He explained that his team envisioned training law enforcement officers in all of the country’s roughly 18,000 departments with virtual reality. To achieve that goal, Street Smarts VR would build on pilot testing and work with departments across the Northeast known to be early adopters of technology and innovative training methods. The judges were impressed enough that Noteware’s team received a $50,000 investment.

Because of their appeal, many top B-schools offer such competitions now. As Warby Parker’s founders and other budding entrepreneurs have learned, winning may not be as important as participating.

More from U.S. News

See Which MBA Programs Lead to the Best Return on Investment

How B-School Partnerships in the Business Community Can Land You a Job

Incubators Help Business School Students Become Entrepreneurs

How an MBA Can Pay Off for Entrepreneurs originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 03/21/19:

Clarification 03/22/19: